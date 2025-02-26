Kanyari's explanation for why he 'inappropriately' touched lady during TikTok Live

Controversial city pastor Victor Kanyari is once again making headlines, and this time, it’s not about his sermons.

The pastor-turned-TikToker is facing backlash after a viral video showed him inappropriately touching fellow TikToker, Kawira, during a live session.

Kanyari and Kawira: A close TikTok Partnership

Over the past few months, Kanyari and Kawira have been frequently spotted together, engaging in playful interactions on TikTok Live.

The outspoken pastor has often complimented Kawira’s beauty and the two have built an online partnership, where they receive gifts and cash handouts from followers.

However, their latest TikTok exchange has sparked outrage. Kawira presented Kanyari with a painting as a Valentine’s gift.

The preacher, dressed in a t-shirt and dark trousers, seemed to move closer to her, touching her in a way that many found inappropriate.

Kawira, who was wearing a denim jacket and a short skirt, laughed nervously as Kanyari asked her to turn around so he could see her backside. He then spanked her, laughing excitedly.

While she did not seem visibly uncomfortable, netizens did not take the moment lightly, criticising Kanyari’s actions as inappropriate, especially for a man of the cloth.

Kanyari Responds to the Backlash

Following the public outcry, Kanyari came forward to defend himself. He dismissed the claims of inappropriate behaviour, saying that he was only joking and that there was nothing serious about his actions.

I am a joker; those are my children. When I bumped her, it was not serious. Si hata watu wana act sinema? (Don’t people act in movies?) People act in movies, and it doesn’t mean they are married. I have to joke with her because she is a baby girl.

His response, however, raised more questions than answers. Many Kenyans questioned his influence on young people and his role as a pastor.

Some even wondered whether he still deserved the title of a preacher, given his increasingly controversial behaviour on social media.

Not the first TikTok Controversy

This is not the first time Kanyari has been linked to a TikToker. In 2024, netizens speculated about his relationship with TikToker Rish Kamunge, who openly declared her love for him.

Since his separation with Gospel singer Betty Bayo in 2015, Kanyari has been co-parenting their two children.

Despite his social media antics, he has maintained a relationship with his children, who seem to have strong opinions about his interactions with Kawira.

What Kanyari’s Children Think About Kawira

Kanyari’s bond with Kawira has not gone unnoticed by his children. In December 2024, a video surfaced showing Kanyari, Kawira, and his two children sharing a meal at what appeared to be a restaurant.

During the conversation, Kanyari’s son, Dani, made it clear that he disapproved of his father’s close relationship with Kawira.

Despite Kanyari insisting that she was a good woman, Dani strongly opposed the idea of his father marrying her.

His daughter, Sky, also made a comment that hinted at her reservations. She reminded her father to say goodnight to his “wife” before going to bed,

Is Kanyari Setting a Bad Example?

As expected, Kenyans have had mixed reactions to the whole saga. While some see Kanyari’s actions as mere jokes, others believe he is crossing the line and setting a bad example for his followers.

For a man who commands strong following as a preacher, his transformation into a controversial TikTok entertainer has left many questioning his true intentions.