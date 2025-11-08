Kenya's digital royalty crowned at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 [Full List]

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 unfolded in a spectacle of splendour and style, celebrating Africa’s digital royalty under the regal theme, “Royal Renaissance.”

From glittering crowns to timeless elegance, this year’s ceremony paid homage to the modern creators who have redefined influence with innovation, authenticity, and cultural pride.

Held in Nairobi, the night brought together content creators, digital disruptors, and creative powerhouses from across the continent, all united in one noble cause: to honour those shaping Africa’s digital narrative.

Tech Influencer of the Year Award winner Roy Kanyi

The evening was a blend of courtly grace and contemporary glamour. Presenters delivered their speeches in regal cadence, paying tribute to the artistry and impact of today’s most influential voices, from actors and podcasters to fashion icons, tech innovators, and sustainability champions.

As the music swelled and the lights dimmed, winners were crowned across multiple categories, each representing the spirit of a new digital renaissance, bold, original, and unapologetically African.

The awards reminded audiences that influence, when guided by purpose, is a kind of royalty, one earned not by birthright, but by creativity, courage, and connection.

Media and Blogger Influencer Award Winner Kalondu Musyimi

Below is the full list of winners of the Pulse Influencer Awards 2025, those who continue to rule the digital realm with brilliance and grace.

Scroll to the side to view all the winners