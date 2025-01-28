Khadija Kopa’s no-nonsense response to Diamond Platnumz’s marriage talk

Diamond Platnumz’s recent announcement about his upcoming marriage to on-and-off lover and signee, Zuchu, has sparked significant attention in the Tanzanian entertainment industry.

While the renowned musician has stated that he plans to marry Zuchu in February 2025, prior to Ramadan, the revelation has met with skepticism, especially from Zuchu’s mother, Khadija Kopa.

Khadija has made it clear that there is much more to the story, particularly about the dowry process.

Diamond on when he'll marry Zuchu

On January 19, 2025, Diamond Platnumz, during a political rally in Dodoma, Tanzania, made public his intentions to marry Zuchu before Ramadhan.

This declaration came soon after an awkward moment on the Netflix show Young, Famous & African, where Diamond was seen flirting with Ghanaian-American artist Fantana.

In the show, Diamond referred to Zuchu merely as his artiste, and even claimed to be single.

Zuchu’s mum responds to Diamond’s remarks

In a recent interview, Zuchu’s mother, Khadija Kopa, addressed Diamond’s marriage announcement, casting doubt on the claims.

According to Khadija, no formal discussions regarding the marriage have taken place, and no dowry has been paid for her daughter’s hand in marriage. She expressed that the whole situation felt like mere talk without any substantial action.

She made it clear that she was uninterested in the ongoing gossip, explaining that it was not her concern until she saw formal steps taken towards the marriage.

Mi sijaona mtu kuja kutoa posa wala sijaona ndoa. Kamuuliza yeye sasa... Zuhura mwenyewe kamuulize. Hata kama nitaiona hiyo clip nitasema nini wakati mimi sijamuona mtu akija. Hainihusu mimi

Khadija further commented that marriage was not something that could be rushed or forced upon her daughter.

Khadija emphasised that the marriage, if it were to happen, would come in its own time, as per the traditions and customs of their community.

Siyo ya kulazimisha. Kampa ahadi nani?.. Hiz hadithi za kiholela za kiabnuasi. Ndo itakuja. Atakuja mtu atakuja kumposa mwanangu na ntachukua mahari. nimuulize nini mie? Kwani eyye anatafuta ama mume anakuje wmenyewe? Kila kitu kinakuja kwa wakati wake. Hizi hadithi za mdomoni ni za kiholelela holea.

Family values and traditional beliefs

Khadija Kopa also made it known that her daughter, Zuchu, understands the cultural practices surrounding marriage in their family.

She stressed that Zuchu would not share trivial matters with her, as the singer fully understands the importance of tradition and family values.

Mimi mwanangu hawezi kuniambi vitu za kupuuzi.. Yeye anajua taratibu zetu na story zetu. Tuna utaamduni. Huwezi kuambia mamako mambo ya kiupuzi. Hyo anaambia vijana wenzake.

Will Diamond marry Zuchu?

As the days tick down towards Ramadan, which will begin in early February, fans eagerly await whether Diamond Platnumz will keep his word and marry Zuchu before the holy month begins.