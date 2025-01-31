Mbona pesa yangu inakuuma? Milly Chebby slams 'haters' questioning her backyard decor

Kenyan content creator Milly Chebby has fired back at critics who constantly scrutinise her lifestyle.

The mother of one, who recently turned 38 and received a car gift from her husband, comedian Terence Creative, has urged people to mind their own business.

Milly questions unnecessary criticism

In a video posted on her YouTube channel on January 31, Milly addressed some of the unnecessary comments she has been receiving from netizens. She expressed her frustration over how people feel entitled to question her personal choices.

One of the things that have been bothering Milly is how some people are overly concerned with her wearing shoes without socks.

In the video, she is seen putting on shoes and suddenly remembering how certain followers always ask why she does not wear socks.

However, the biggest issue she tackled was the backlash she received after sharing a video of her decorated backyard.

Instead of appreciating her effort, some critics questioned why she would invest in beautifying a rental house.

Why does my money bother you? - Milly Chebby

Responding to the criticism, Milly expressed disbelief at how people are more concerned about her financial decisions than their own lives.

She stated that just because she chooses to decorate her rental home does not mean she is making a mistake.

Why are people so bothered by others’ lives? To the point where it irritates you? What’s your problem? I shared my backyard video, which is very simple and cute, and someone asked, ‘Is that rental?’ Are you the one paying for it? Yes, it's a rental, and I have decided to decorate it. Why does it bother you? How is it your business? Why are you upset about how I spend my money?

Milly went on to challenge those criticising her, stating that just because someone does not believe in decorating a rented home does not mean she should follow the same mindset.

I can choose to beautify my rental house. If you can’t, don’t impose your poverty mentality on me. Don’t do it.

Being a public figure doesn’t Mean you own my life

Milly also addressed the notion that being a public figure means people have the right to dictate her life.

She clarified that while she shares aspects of her life on social media, that does not mean everyone is entitled to an opinion on everything she does.

Listen and listen carefully. Just because I am a public figure and I share my life here does not mean you have a say in it. It’s my life, and I decide what I want to share. The least you can do is respect that.

She urged people to learn that not every thought needs to be shared, especially when it is negative and unnecessary.

In a world where you don’t have to say anything negative, why don’t you just keep quiet? It’s not a must to have an opinion. It’s not a must. You are getting angry over things that don’t concern you. And I know you also live in a rental. Don’t advise me on how to live my life.

Setting boundaries

Milly’s strong response highlights the importance of setting boundaries, especially in the digital space.