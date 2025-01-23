Meet TikToker who's given birth to Brian Chira Junior

Kenyan TikTok star Manzi Wa Mombasa has recently revealed some deeply personal insights regarding her third-born child, which she has described as a 'replacement' for the late Brian Chira.

This revelation has raised questions about her emotional journey and the circumstances surrounding the birth of her son.

Child born from heartache

In a conversation with Martin Dean, Manzi Wa Mombasa opened up about the intense pain she felt following the death of Brian Chira.

The two were close friends, and their bond had sparked speculation among fans, who once believed that they might have been romantically involved. However, she clarified that they were just friends.

She admitted that her decision to get pregnant shortly after Chira’s passing was a way to fill the void left by his death.

The reason I got this child is because I wanted to replace Brian Chira. Losing him still hurts. But when I look at this baby boy here, it's wow, I've replaced him.

The emotional turmoil of losing Chira, who had introduced Manzi Wa Mombasa to his grandmother as his partner, made her feel compelled to uphold the image that they were romantically involved.

Mystery surrounding her son’s father

One of the most startling revelations from Dem’s conversation was the truth about her son's parentage.

While fans speculated that Brian Chira might be the father, Manzi Wa Mombasa admitted that she conceived her child through a sperm donor.

She explained that she chose to go through the IVF process shortly after Chira’s passing, even though many people thought the child was Chira’s.

"I don’t have a father for my child; it was just a sperm donor. We don’t even know who the donor is because we didn’t want anything to do with him," Manzi Wa Mombasa confessed.

She mentioned that the IVF process, which cost her Sh300,000, was a significant investment, and she even sold some land to afford it.

Despite the uncertainty about the donor’s identity, she expressed that she was grateful for her son, whom she affectionately calls 'Chira Kadogo' as a tribute to her late friend.

Raising her son with love & support

Manzi Wa Mombasa’s views on parenting are rooted in love and support, regardless of her child’s future choices. "Chira was gay, and that was the truth, but we don’t judge people because of that," she said.

This child is his own person. If he wants to be gay, I’m good with that. If he wants to be straight, I’m also good. As long as I raise him well and teach him Christianity, I’ll support him in whatever he chooses.

Manzi Wa Mombasa, also mentioned that she is still a lesbian, dispelling rumours that her child might be the result of a romantic relationship with her friend, Jude.

"For those who think the child is Jude’s, let’s wait for a face reveal and see if they resemble each other," she joked.

Looking forward with hope

While she continues to mourn the loss of Brian Chira, she has found a new source of joy in her third-born son.