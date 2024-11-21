Kenyan power couple Milly Chebby and Terence Creative have once again proven that their love is unshakeable, despite recent rumours about their relationship.

The whispers about Milly and Terence’s relationship started when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The couple also seemed to be distancing themselves on social media, with Milly posting cryptic messages that left Kenyans wondering if something was amiss.

Further adding fuel to the fire, Terence was said to have moved out of their home, and Milly took a break from sharing her usual posts. This absence only intensified speculation, with some fans wondering if the couple was heading for a split.

Milly confirms state of her marriage

Things took a turn when Kenyan blogger Njambi Fever asked her followers to send her receipts regarding the situation between Milly and Terence.

The couple quickly reappeared online, dispelling any doubts about their relationship. Milly shared several videos on her Instagram, showing her husband Terence and their children enjoying family time at home.

In another video, Milly addressed the rumours head-on, explaining that she had taken a break from social media, not because of any issues in her marriage, but because she had been busy changing lives. Milly took the opportunity to encourage her fans to stop spreading negativity, affirming that all was well with her family.

What's up my good people I hope you guys are doing great. I am doing fine. What are they saying? Stop wishing bad on people. I literally took a sabbatical. I have been busy changing lives. I have come here to check on people. I took a break I have been seeing all your DMs.

A major point of confusion for fans was the claim that Milly and Terence had unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, in March this year, Milly revealed that they have never followed each other on the platform. She explained that their strong relationship didn’t require such online gestures.

Milly & Terence relationship

Milly and Terence’s relationship spans over a decade. The couple, who met during their time working on the popular Churchill Show, have come a long way since their early days in the entertainment industry. Their love story has been a journey of growth, both professionally and personally.

In 2017, Terence and Milly celebrated a significant milestone in their relationship with a traditional Chaik ceremony, where they publicly declared their intentions to marry. This was followed by dowry negotiations, marking another important step in their cultural and personal commitment to each other.

The couple has always shared their love for one another with their fans, and their bond has been one of the most admired in the Kenyan entertainment industry.