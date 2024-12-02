In recent weeks, social media has been buzzing with rumours about Milly Chebby and her husband, Terence Creative. The couple, known for their strong bond and presence as influencers, faced speculation after fans noticed that they had allegedly unfollowed each other.

This unexpected turn of events led to questions about their relationship, with some even hinting at a possible split.

The unfollow incident

The drama began when Kenyans noticed that Milly and Terence no longer shared posts about each other, and Milly seemed to be absent from online platforms for a while.

This sparked discussions and theories about the status of their marriage. Milly, however, has come forward to set the record straight.

Speaking to content creator Mungai Eve, she explained that the decision to unfollow each other was made two years ago and had no bearing on the health of their relationship.

"Earlier in the year, a blogger who used to be our friend posted about us not following each other. Kwani tunafollowiana tukiunfollowiana? We realised people follow marriages so much, and most of the time, they do not want to see its success; they want to see its downfall," Milly said.

The couple's perspective on marriage

Milly made it clear that their choice to stop following each other was purely personal. "Terence and I decided that we will never follow each other. Terence and I stopped following each other like two years ago and so every time I see something like this, I just laugh. I'm like, do your math," she added, assuring fans that this decision should not be misinterpreted as a sign of trouble in their relationship.

Despite the ongoing rumours, Milly shared a reassuring message to her followers. "If you are maybe looking forward to the day we leave each other, God forbid, because we are not leaving each other. Harusi is also coming soon," she said, referring to their upcoming white wedding.

The rumours surrounding Milly and Terence’s marriage intensified when blogger Njambi Fever asked Kenyans to share any information that could indicate potential issues in the couple’s relationship.

This sparked more online debates and scrutiny. However, both Milly and Terence were quick to respond, sharing videos and posts that showcased their happy family moments.

The couple's resilience shine through

The power couple has had their fair share of challenges and victories, but their shared commitment continues to shine through.