Abel Mutua, Phil Director's films shine at continental awards

Kenyan film 'Untying Kantai' made history at the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), winning the Best Writing TV Series award and putting East African storytelling firmly on the continental map.

The prestigious awards ceremony was held in Lagos, Nigeria, celebrating excellence in African film and television.



'Untying Kantai', a 13-part dramedy, stood out for its compelling script, strong performances, and production excellence.

Directed by the Phil It Productions team, the show’s victory underscores Kenya’s growing influence in Africa’s film and television landscape.

Reacting to the win, director Phillip Karanja expressed his gratitude and pride, saying, “What an honour to see Untying Kantai take home the award for Best Scripted TV Show. As one of the directors of this powerful story, I’m incredibly proud of the entire team that poured their hearts into every frame.”

Karanja further acknowledged the collaborative spirit behind the production:

This win is a testament to what happens when vision meets collaboration. None of it would be possible without the incredible team behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

Huge shoutout to Africa Magic and Showmax for championing African stories and giving us a stage to shine on. And to the fans, thank you for riding with us. You are the real MVPs!

Celebrating African storytelling

Series writer Abel Mutua, also a co-founder of Phil It Productions, echoed Karanja’s sentiments and highlighted the importance of platforms like Showmax and Africa Magic in promoting authentic African narratives.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have headed the brilliant writing team behind this powerhouse of a show,” he said. “Massive shoutout to Africa Magic and Showmax for creating a platform that celebrates African storytelling at its finest.”

He added, “This win is not just ours, it’s a win for every dreamer, every writer, every creative across the continent grinding to tell our stories with truth and heart. To the entire Untying Kantai cast and crew, thank you for the magic. To the fans, this one’s for you!”

A stellar cast and captivating plot

'Untying Kantai' follows the story of Kantai, portrayed by Benson Ojuwa (County 49), who finds himself caught in a morally complex world after discovering a lucrative but illegal business opportunity.



The show’s gritty yet humorous tone explores themes of survival, loyalty, and the cost of quick wealth.

The ensemble cast includes Kalasha Award winner Pascal Tokodi , Kalasha nominee Blessing Lung’aho, Kora Awards winner Silayio, Sanchez Ombasa, Francis Ouma , Keith Chuaga, Andrew Muthure, Mercy Mutisya, Dennis Mugo, and Mary Mwikali.

More accolades for Phil It Productions

In addition to the 'Untying Kantai' win, Phil It Productions also clinched the Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa) award for 'Makosa Ni Yangu', further cementing their reputation as trailblazers in regional content creation.

Showmax was also nominated in the Best Indigenous M-Net Original category for 'Subterranea', a bold sci-fi series by Brian Munene and Likarion Wainaina.

Kenya in the limelight