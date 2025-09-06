Mr Eazi & Temi seal romance with 3 multimillion weddings in different continents

Nigerian music star, Mr. Eazi, and actress, Temi Otedola have dominated online conversations after sealing their romance in three internationally styled high profile destination weddings that took them across different continents in a fairy-tale adventure.

The celebrations which spanned four months took the couple across three exotic destinations - Monaco, Iceland, and Dubai with three memorable wedding ceremonies.

Temi is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Odetola while Mr. Eazi is an Afrobeat music sensation and a celebrity in his own right.

First wedding in Monaco

The couple had their first wedding in Monaco where their glamour and romance was on display.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding date coincided with Eazi’s late mother’s birthday with the couple settling for a their low-key yet classy civil wedding.

At the time of the wedding at Mairie de Monaco in Monte Carlo, they had been together for eight years, three of which they had been engaged.

Temi wore a custom-made suit designed by Wiederhoeft and jewelry by Briony Raymond while the groom settled for a stylish Louis Vuitton outfit.

Traditional wedding in Dubai

The couple remains deeply connected to their African roots and had a lavish Yoruba wedding ceremony at the Otedola family home in Dubai in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Temi & Mr. Eazi seal romance in style with 3 weddings in different countries

Mr. Eazi shared in a past interview that their Yoruba culture reflected in the event that blended tradition with global fashion and experience.

“We brought Nigeria to Dubai in Temi’s family home, all the food, the officiant (the Alaga), the attire of all the staff, guest and performers was all traditional Yoruba attire, the food was all Naija food, and the band was the legendary King Sunny Ade.

Glamorous church wedding

A month later in August, Iceland hosted the couple for their church wedding and it was a show-stopper with fashion and glamour at the heart of it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Styled by Carrie Goldberg, each outfit worn by Temi told a story and represented each of the exotic locations, complete with the cultural, legal and religious significance of each of the weddings.

Temi & Mr. Eazi seal romance in style with 3 weddings in different countries

The groom brought equally fashionable looks to match, donning reputable brands and custom-made outfits for each of the events.

Mr Eazi and Temi first met in London in 2017 and struck up a friendship that soon took a romantic angle.

They got engaged in April 2022, paving the ay for the weddings which saw them celebrate love and seal their romance in a unique way.