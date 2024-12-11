Best Kenyan Christmas songs to brighten your season

Christmas is fast approaching, and while you may be running around trying to meet deadlines, the time to relax, bond with loved ones, and make merry is finally here. One thing that has become a significant part of the festive season is music.

Over the years, Kenyans have traditionally relied on international Christmas carols to get into the holiday spirit. However, this is changing as more local artists release Christmas songs that reflect the true Kenyan experience.

From upbeat tunes to heartwarming ballads, here is a list of the best Kenyan Christmas songs that will get you in the holiday mood.

Band Beca ft Elvis - Mary Did You Know (Cover)

This rendition of the classic Christmas song Mary Did You Know by Band Beca and Elvis is a perfect blend of soul and festive cheer.

Amos and Josh - Mary Did You Know

Amos and Josh bring their signature style to another cover of Mary Did You Know. With their upbeat vibe and catchy rhythm, this rendition is sure to get you grooving as you celebrate the festive season with your loved ones.

Vijana Baru Baru ft. Angel Atieno - Jingle Bells

Jingle Bells is a timeless Christmas tune, and this version by Vijana Baru Baru featuring Angel Atieno brings a fresh Kenyan flavour to it.

Okello Max ft Ywaya Tajiri - Amezaliwa

For those who prefer something with a bit more of a soulful vibe, 'Amezaliwa' by Okello Max featuring Ywaya Tajiri is a beautiful choice. The song celebrates the birth of Christ in a way that resonates deeply with the Kenyan audience.

Tis The Season Ensemble ft. Atemi Oyungu & Wambura Mitaru - O Come

This collaboration between Atemi Oyungu, and Wambura Mitaru brings a truly Kenyan rendition of the classic O Come, O Come Emmanuel. With a mix of traditional sounds and modern influences, this track is both refreshing and soulful

Taurus Musik - Christmas Vibes ft. Lady Jaydee, Dela, Kagwe Mungai, Alicios, Urbanhype

Taurus Musik brings together an all-star cast for Christmas Vibes, featuring Lady Jaydee, Dela, Kagwe Mungai, Alicios, and Urbanhype. This song is perfect for anyone looking to get the party started.

With its upbeat rhythm and vibrant energy, it’s the ideal track to play as you celebrate the festive season with friends and family.

Joy to the World - Gloria Muliro

Gloria Muliro's rendition of Joy to the World is a powerful, uplifting version of the Christmas classic. Known for her soulful voice and inspiring music, Muliro delivers a performance that will lift your spirits and remind you of the joy that comes with celebrating Christmas.

Dominion - HANINI 'Christmas Song'

For those who enjoy a bit of a unique touch, 'HANINI' by Dominion is a beautiful Christmas song. The song’s powerful vocals and harmonies celebrate the birth of Jesus with reverence and joy.

Bensoul ft. Savara - High High New Year

While not strictly a Christmas song, High High New Year by Bensoul and Savara is an ideal track to ring in the new year.

The song is upbeat and filled with positive energy, making it the perfect tune to play as you celebrate the end of the year and the beginning of a new one.

Evelyn Wanjiru - Sweet Jesus

Sweet Jesus by Evelyn Wanjiru is a beautifully heartfelt Christmas song that focuses on the beauty of the season and the gift of Christ. With Wanjiru’s powerful vocals, this song will fill you with warmth and love.

Ben Githae - Merry Christmas Kenya