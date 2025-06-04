Day everything changed: How matatu bombing inspired Njerae's music journey

Njerae, born Njeri Mwengi, is a singer, songwriter, and producer known for her Afro-Indie, R&B, and soul music and was recently named Spotify EQUAL Africa Ambassador for June.

Hailing from Mombasa and raised in Nairobi, she began singing at the age of three and honed her musical skills through church performances and school festivals.

Her music training at Sauti Academy further developed her artistry, leading to a unique sound that blends emotive storytelling with diverse musical influences.

Njerae

Journey into music

For someone who’s never clocked into a 9-to-5, Njerae is one of the fastest-rising artists in Kenya.

Her journey into music wasn’t plotted on a traditional path but emerged from a deep need for expression.

An introvert at heart, she discovered songwriting as a form of therapy, especially during a difficult chapter in Kenya’s history.

She recalled a specific incident involving a bomb that exploded in a matatu, saying it was then that she wrote for the first time.

At the time, it was more like poetry, without any melody. Gradually, she picked up the guitar and started writing with instruments, eventually adding melody.

I then started writing around the time there was a lot of terrorism in the country, around the time there was some bomb that blew in a matatu, and I remember that was the first time I just wrote. It was more like poetry, no melody or anything. Slowly, I picked up the guitar and started writing with instruments and a melody and music just became a form of expression rather than putting it out for people to listen to.

Music, she said, became a form of expression rather than something she created for others to hear. There were things she didn’t know how to communicate verbally, and music became the only way she could truly express them.

Njerae performing at a concert in Nairobi

Njerae’s inspiration

Njerae said she grew up listening to a lot of African artists, including Sauti Sol, Phy, Tiwa Savage, and Wahu, but it was mainly Sauti Sol and Phy who left a lasting impression on her.

She noted that Sauti Sol had managed to carve out their own space in the industry and make it work, while Phy stood out as the first African woman she saw playing guitar on stage, performing emotional love songs that people still enjoyed.

She shared that Phy's song “Taboo” had a significant impact on her and ultimately inspired her to join Sauti Academy, which marked a major step in her musical journey.

Nearly a decade into her musical journey, Njerae is still surprised when people discover her music. That’s the irony of working behind the scenes for so long.

I’ve been pursuing this music dream, by next year it’ll be ten years, but if you ask anyone, they’ll say I just started releasing music 2 years ago.

Njerae performing at a concert in Nairobi

A dreamer’s challenge

When asked what she’d tell someone afraid of following their dream, she acknowledged that the journey involves a lot of hard work and that people who are special or different often face criticism.

She recalled being told that her music was “too wordy” or “too white,” but she was glad she didn’t let such opinions deter her.

In the end, she said, the dream is hers alone, only she knows why she’s pursuing it, what she hopes to gain, and the unique satisfaction it brings her. Her message was clear: keep pushing, and eventually, the reward will come.

Navigating the industry as a woman, she says, requires resilience and clarity.

I’ve never shied away from saying, because I’m a woman, I need this. There’s a lot of things that I would require as a woman that a male may not necessarily require but I never shy away from expressing that I need access to certain things that would make life more bearable for example - a designated changing room, having space for a make-up artist, or little things like a mirror or wipes - but I definitely don’t let my gender affect me or my qualification as an artist. I keep doing what I’m doing with my chest and my head held high.

As a part of Spotify’s EQUAL Africa program, she feels seen. “It’s such a huge opportunity. A platform that intentionally puts women on top it’s empowering.”

And if there’s one mantra she carries through it all, it’s this: “Dress for the job you want, not the one you have. I will never dim my light just because I’m a woman. I’m showing up, doing the work, and claiming my space.”

Njerae signed with Universal Music Group East Africa

Njerae's star has been rising, having recently hit several milestones in her career. In 2024, Njerae signed with Universal Music Group East Africa, marking a significant step in her career and providing her with resources to reach a broader audience.