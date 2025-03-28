Ethic taps Dyana Cods for 'Enemy Is Poverty' & other top songs of the week

Kenya’s music scene is thriving with fresh beats and powerful messages, as some of the industry’s biggest names drop new bangers.

Whether you’re in the mood for a hustler’s anthem, a party jam, or deep lyricism, this week’s lineup has got something for everyone.

Here’s a roundup of some of the hottest tracks released this week.

Enemy Is the Poverty – Ethic ft. Dyana Cods

Ethic Entertainment is back, and this time, they’ve teamed up with the sensational Dyana Cods to deliver 'Enemy is the Poverty'.

Produced by Motif Di Don, the track captures the struggles of daily hustlers and dream chasers, sending a clear message: poverty is the real enemy.

With an energetic beat and relatable lyrics, this song is bound to resonate with anyone working hard to change their financial situation.

Umebant – Teslah ft. Unspoken Salaton

Teslah and Unspoken Salaton bring the heat with 'Umebant', a track that ditches the usual love song clichés for a more assertive and empowering message.

The title, which translates to 'You’ve Failed!' in Swahili, sets the tone for this fierce anthem about self-respect and cutting off unnecessary drama.

Inspired by a viral TikTok challenge, the song is both entertaining and a wake-up call for anyone stuck in a toxic cycle.

Mpishi – Matata ft. Bien

Kenyan music group Matata partners with Bien to serve up 'Mpishi', a track that blends smooth vocals with a feel-good rhythm.

Staying true to its title—Swahili for 'chef', this song is all about impressing someone, whether with charm or a well-cooked meal. The playful storytelling, catchy melody, and irresistible groove make this one a certified jam.

Chini – Gody Tennor ft. Wadagliz

Arbantone artist Gody Tennor teams up with Wadagliz for 'Chini', a certified club anthem designed to get you on your feet.

The title, meaning 'down', hints at the song’s high-energy vibe, encouraging listeners to dance without holding back. If you’re looking for a track to elevate your party playlist, this one’s a must-add.

Tangawizi – Hassan Melanated ft. Bensoul

Hassan Melanated crosses borders to collaborate with Kenya’s own Bensoul on 'Tangawizi'. This track beautifully blends African sounds with a touch of Western influence, resulting in a refreshing and authentic jam.

Bensoul’s signature soulful vocals add the perfect touch, making this one of those songs you’ll want to put on repeat.

Soko – King Kaka ft. Scar Mkadinali & Sewersydaa

King Kaka calls on two of Kenya’s most lethal lyricists, Scar Mkadinali and Sewersydaa, for 'Soko', a track that delivers raw, unapologetic hip-hop.