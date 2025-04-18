Pulse Interview: Zoe returns to reclaim her place in Kenya's gospel music scene

After years of silence, Zoe Phyllis Waithira, the Kenyan gospel vocalist known simply as Zoe, is making a heartfelt return to the music scene. But this isn’t just a comeback; it’s a rebirth.

Now signed under Divine Melodies, a U.S.-based talent management company, Zoe’s return is anchored in a new level of spiritual clarity, artistic maturity, and personal transformation.

Her new single, 'Nimesaidiwa', is both a personal testimony and a universal anthem for anyone who has battled silently and emerged through divine help.

“I wanted it to be a personal and collective testimony,” she says. "Many times, we go through silent battles, hidden struggles, and moments where only the hand of God could lift us."

A Quiet Season That Sparked Clarity

Zoe’s pause from the limelight was not in vain. It was a time of spiritual retreat, growth, and introspection. During this period, Divine Melodies reached out, igniting the realisation that her ministry wasn’t over.

“I knew it was time to return,” she shares. “Not just to make music, but to encourage, heal, and live out my purpose.”

This new phase isn’t about virality or clout. It’s about obedience and crafting music that ministers deeply.

Her Take on Kenya's Gospel Evolution

Zoe isn’t blind to the shifts within the Kenyan gospel industry.

"There’s also a growing movement of young ministers who are reviving authentic worship and contemporary gospel ministry," she notes, acknowledging both the rise of performance-driven gospel and the parallel resurgence of true worship in unconventional spaces: street sessions, IG Lives, and youth-led events.

She believes that gospel music should carry deep spiritual weight and laments the trend of gospel being used as a label of convenience. Yet, she's optimistic about a new generation reviving the genre's foundational essence.

The Sound of a New Season

Her upcoming work promises a refined, raw, and deeply honest sound, blending her signature mix of R&B, Zouk, and worship, laced with French influences and poetic storytelling.

This new season carries songs birthed from real experiences and moments with God. I’m also exploring fresh, contemporary sounds while staying true to my message. Yes, there are a few exciting collaborations lined up with both upcoming and seasoned gospel artists.

Staying Grounded in Faith

Navigating today’s flashy, trend-driven industry isn't easy for a gospel artist. But for Zoe, the key is remembering that music is ministry before it's a career.

“Not every open door is meant for me,” she reflects. “It’s okay to turn down opportunities that don’t align with my values. In the end, what matters most is knowing that my music honours God and impacts lives beyond the spotlight.

Prayer, spiritual accountability, and a trusted circle help her stay the course.

A Comeback Fueled by Faith

So, what is Zoe banking on as she reclaims her space in Kenya’s music landscape?

"As I make this comeback, I’m banking on God’s grace, the authenticity of my message, and the fact that there’s still a hungry audience craving real, spirit-filled music," she says. "When you stay true to your calling, God makes room for your gift. I’m also relying on the lessons I’ve learned in my quiet season and the strength of the community standing with me."