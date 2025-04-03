Kenyan digital creator Rachael Otuoma has once again found herself at the centre of public scrutiny, as rumours swirl about her alleged new relationship.

Months after laying her husband, renowned footballer Ezekiel Otuoma, to rest, Rachael is making headlines over her growing closeness with Kenyan-US-based TikToker Menace.

Rachael Otuoma & Menace: More than just friends?

Rachael and Menace have been frequently spotted together on TikTok live sessions, with Rachel playfully referring to him as “my man, my man, my man.”

At one point, she even told her fans to follow Menace, hilariously referring to him as their ‘new shemeji’ (brother-in-law), further fuelling speculation that they are an item.

While some believe Rachael has moved on, others are not buying it. Fans have called her out, reminding her of the emotional promise she made to her late husband during his funeral, where she vowed never to remove her wedding ring in his memory.

Rachael responds to relationship claims

In an interview with media personality Oga Obinna on April 1, Rachael addressed the rumours , denying any romantic involvement with Menace. She insisted that they are just close friends and refused to comment further on the nature of their bond.

However, hours after the interview, Menace posted a video of Rachael enjoying a meal at a modern restaurant. The video was set to the trending song ‘Me Too’ by Abigail Chams and Harmonize, further fuelling speculation.

Adding to the intrigue, before Rachael’s interview, the two had gone live on TikTok,and Menace encouraged her to remain strong and be mindful of her responses.

His words of advice and support only intensified fans’ curiosity about the true nature of their relationship.

Rachael’s resilience in the face of criticism

Rachael has faced heavy criticism from fans who feel she may be moving on too quickly. However, she has remained unfazed, making it clear that she will live her life on her terms.

Rachael also reaffirmed her deep love for Ezekiel Otuoma, stating that she does not believe she will ever love anyone the way she loved him.

It’s my life. Let people talk and judge but it;s my life. I will mourn my husband differently, not how another person did theirs. I don't think of ntapenda somebody the way I did Otuoma. I don't think kama nitawahi will get into a serious relationship again. There are so many men who want me but haiezi kuwa same… Staki kupendwa.

Rachael's promise to late Otuoma

During her husband's burial, Rachael made an emotional vow to keep her wedding ring on forever in remembrance of him.

“This ring will never leave my hand. He will always remain in my heart. Marriage is not easy, but I chose to stay with him because he loved me. That’s why I gave him the respect he deserved,” she said at the time.

When Obinna brought up the promise, Rachael clarified that her vow was about the ring, not about never loving again.

She revealed that she still wears both her ring and Otuoma’s, saying they will always be a part of her. Even her name, Rachel Otuoma, is something she intends to keep forever.

My man will always remain in my heart forever. I know the ring will be an issue to someone else because it will never come out of my finger. Even my name Rachel Otuoma will remain forever. Otuoma gave me that name.

Is there more to Rachael & Menace?