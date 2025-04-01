The Sh160K interview outfit that shows Racheal Otuoma’s love for luxury

On March 31, Racheal Otuoma made a striking appearance in an interview, showcasing both class and impeccable fashion.

The digital influencer, who has been in the spotlight since the passing of her husband, footballer Ezekiel Otuoma, proved that healing and style can go hand in hand.

Rachel Otuoma’s Sh160k interview look

Rachel, who has been actively engaging with her TikTok audience and securing brand deals, has faced scrutiny from some netizens who feel she has moved on too quickly.

However, during her appearance on Obinna’s show on March 31,, she silenced critics with a confident and fashionable presence.

Dressed in a well-coordinated, high-end outfit, Rachel exuded elegance and class. Her hair was freshly styled, her nails neatly done, and her makeup was flawlessly applied, making her glow throughout the interview.

As her first official sit-down since her husband's burial, Rachel ensured she stepped out looking nothing short of stunning.

However, what caught the attention of many was the price tag attached to her outfit. Known for her Luo heritage, Rachel stayed true to her community's reputation for luxury and style.

From head to toe, her outfit was valued at nearly Sh170,000, proving that she spares no expense when it comes to looking her best.

Breakdown of Rachel Otuoma’s outfit cost

Wig – Sh100,000

Black top – Sh2,500

Apple Watch – Sh45,000

Gold ring – Sh1,500

Gold chain –Sh3,500

Black net – Sh3,000 Earrings – Sh2,000

White boots with a black sole – Sh3,500

Dual Pocket Teddy Lined Longline PU Leather Coat (as per SHEIN price) – Sh 6,400 ($49.69)

Her look had fans buzzing, with many praising her for maintaining her elegance.

What does Rachel Otuoma do for a living?

Following Ezekiel Otuoma’s passing in December 2024, Rachel found herself faced with the challenge of rebuilding her life without him. Determined to create a stable future, she has taken significant steps to ensure financial independence.

After laying her husband to rest, Racheal openly stated that she would prioritise finding work opportunities, both to support herself and to keep her mind engaged, helping her cope with the loss.

True to her word, she has since signed multiple brand endorsement deals, establishing herself as a rising influencer.

In early March, she shared a significant milestone—building a new house for her mother. This came just months after she herself moved into a new home.

Apart from her influencer gigs, Rachel has also been making waves in the fashion scene.