Ned Nwoko’s wives & kids: Life of Nigerian billionaire who only marries virgins

Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, popularly known as Ned Nwoko, is a Nigerian lawyer, philanthropist, and politician. He is currently serving as the senator representing Delta North in the Nigerian Senate.

The 64-year-old man is widely recognised for his wealth, influence, and polygamous lifestyle. He has been in the spotlight largely because of his marriage to popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Their relationship sparked controversy due to their significant age gap, but despite public scrutiny, the couple remains together.

Beyond his marriage to Regina, Ned Nwoko has multiple wives and a large family. Here is a closer look at his known wives and children.

Ned Nwoko’s wives and children

Ned Nwoko is open about being a polygamist. He has six wives and is reportedly a father to 21 children.

While the exact details of all his wives and children remain private, four of his wives are widely known: Barrister Lilly Nwoko (first wife), Laila Charani (fourth wife), Lina Nwoko (fifth wife), Regina Daniels (sixth wife). Here’s what we know about them.

Barrister Lilly Nwoko – First wife

Barrister Lilly Nwoko is Ned’s first wife. She prefers to live a private life and rarely makes public appearances.

Despite keeping a low profile, it is reported that she holds a special place in Ned’s life, as some of his properties are registered under her name.

One of their children, Julia Nwoko, is among Ned’s 21 children. Julia made headlines in June 2023 when she announced her pregnancy on social media. She has since welcomed a daughter with her partner, Prince Ojuola.

Laila Charani – Fourth wife

Laila Charani is Ned’s fourth wife and comes from Morocco. She got married to the politician in 2011, and has four children with the him, including daughters Naya and Maya and a son named Sultan.

In 2021, Laila announced that she had separated from her billionaire husband. Ned later claimed that their marriage ended due to Laila’s alleged infidelity, neglect of their children during a vacation, and her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery without his approval.

However, in 2023, Laila reconciled with Ned, confirming that they had rekindled their marriage. The news surprised many, as their separation had appeared final.

Lina Nwoko – Fifth wife

Lina Nwoko, also from Morocco, is Ned’s fifth wife. She has kept her life away from public scrutiny, and little is known about her.

However, in 2019, she gained attention after accusing Regina Daniels of using voodoo to manipulate Ned.

Her allegations surfaced after Regina posted a picture with her husband, captioned "Legit." Lina responded in the comment section, accusing Regina of using charms to keep Ned under her control.

She also criticised Regina’s cooking skills, stating that the younger wife could not cook yet complained about the meals prepared by her chefs.

Regina Daniels – Sixth wife

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress and model, became Ned’s sixth wife in April 2019. Their marriage sparked public outrage due to their 38-year age difference, as Regina was only 19 at the time.

Despite the controversy, Regina has embraced her role as Ned’s wife and the mother of his children. The couple has two sons, both born on 29 June—Prince Munir (born in 2020) and Khalifa Chimka Nwaorah (born in 2022).

In an interview, Ned revealed that he married Regina because she is from his hometown in Delta State. He wanted a wife from his region and felt that Regina was the right person for him.

Why fans think Regina Daniels has left Ned Nwoko

Speculation about Regina Daniels leaving Ned Nwoko has been making headlines for the better part of 2025, especially after rumours surfaced that Ned was set to marry actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife.

The claims gained more traction when Regina changed her Instagram bio, removing Ned’s name and leaving only her own—Regina Daniels Nneamaka Favour.

Neither she nor Ned has addressed the matter, but he recently celebrated her latest achievement after she was named 'The Sun Newspaper’s Nollywood Personality of the Year'.

While he referred to her as his wife and love in his congratulatory post, fans remained doubtful since he did not tag her.

Did Ned Nwoko take a seventh wife?

For months, rumours spread that Ned Nwoko had secretly married Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife.

Speculations intensified after Chika posted photos of herself heavily pregnant, leading many to believe that Ned was the father of her unborn child.

However, both Ned and Chika denied these claims. The senator dismissed the rumours as baseless gossip, urging people to respect their private lives. Chika also made it clear that she was not in a relationship with him.