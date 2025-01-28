Nolly Wilson Raye, man behind viral 'Habari zenu' video dies

Nolly Wilson Raye, widely celebrated for his memorable phrase 'Habari zenu, Habari zenu tena,' has passed away.

Raye, who served as the Secretary of the Little Theatre Club in Mombasa, was a revered figure in Mombasa arts community, known for his passion, dedication, and unwavering support for the arts.

A legacy of dedication and passion

In a statement, the Little Theatre Club Mombasa expressed their deep sorrow over Raye’s untimely demise.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Hon. Secretary, Nolly Raye. Nolly was more than a leader to the Little Theatre Club; he was a beacon of light, a passionate advocate for the arts, and a dedicated servant to our community.

His unwavering commitment and countless contributions to the growth and success of the Little Theatre Club will forever be cherished. Nolly’s impact will be felt for generations, and his absence leaves a void that can never truly be filled.

Raye’s efforts were instrumental in shaping the success of the Little Theatre Club, where his leadership and vision inspired countless artists and audiences alike.

Viral fame and controversy

Raye’s memorable phrase gained viral attention on social media, particularly on TikTok, where it has been widely recreated, including by the popular Huruma Town Kids.

The phrase originated during an incident at the Mombasa Theatre Club when a play failed to go live, leaving the audience disgruntled. Raye took it upon himself to address the attendees, an act that cemented his status.

However, the viral video was not without controversy. Raye had expressed disappointment over how the video was shared online, lamenting the lack of context provided by the uploader.

I felt he was irresponsible in some way because he would have highlighted the cause of the delay that happened as opposed to him just sabotaging me or mocking me.

Despite the controversy, Raye remained focused on his work and continued to champion the arts in Mombasa.

As the Little Theatre Club mourns their loss, they are determined to honour Raye’s legacy.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. May his legacy live on through the many lives he touched.