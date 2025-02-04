PHOTOS: Partying with Nairobi's elite at the Don Julio 1942 tequila launch

The exclusive launch of Don Julio 1942 tequila at Glee Hotel was nothing short of legendary – an event where Nairobi’s elite came together to bask in luxury, indulge in premium spirits, and celebrate a new chapter in the city’s ever-growing nightlife scene.

The event, held on a crisp evening, carried an air of sophistication and exclusivity.

You could feel it the moment you entered – the sleek ambience, good music and the subtle hum of hushed conversations between Nairobi’s high-flyers.

It wasn’t just a launch; it was a celebration of the finer things in life, and the rich folks of Nairobi were out in full force to experience it.

The spotlight was on Don Julio 1942, the luxury tequila crafted in tribute to the year that Don Julio González began his tequila-making journey.

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) pulled out all the stops for this consumer unveiling, transforming Glee Hotel into an immersive tequila paradise.

The carefully crafted space, with its ambient lighting and stylish décor, immediately set the tone for what would be a night to remember.

As the night unfolded, I found myself amid individuals who have made their mark in business, entertainment, and the arts.

We shared stories, sipped the finest tequila, and reflected on the luxury experience Don Julio 1942 promised.

It wasn’t just about enjoying a drink; it was about elevating the entire experience. It’s an indulgence, a luxury experience that’s quickly setting a new standard for tequila in Kenya’s market.

A Toast to Craftsmanship and Legacy

Jean Okech, the Head of Marketing for EABL's spirits portfolio spoke about how this event marked the culmination of a journey that started months ago.

The six-month strategy was about educating both the trade partners and consumers, ensuring that they not only understood Don Julio 1942 but also appreciated the place it holds within the luxury spirits world.

She couldn’t have been prouder to introduce it to us, and her enthusiasm matched the buzz around the room.

But of course, this wasn’t just about the tequila. It was the people that brought the night to life. Nairobi’s finest were there, dressed to impress, celebrating the convergence of wealth, taste, and exclusivity.