Kenyan comedian and digital content creator Eddie Butita has sparked laughter and curiosity with his recent revelations about his love life.

In a lighthearted conversation on Weekend Warm-Up with Commentator, Butita humorously shared details about his girlfriend, whom he referred to as a 'CIA', in the U.S., and explained why he has no plans to marry a Kenyan woman currently residing in the country.

Butita’s ‘CIA’ girlfriend

While the term 'CIA' might evoke images of secret agents, Butita used it as a playful way of describing his girlfriend's investigative tendencies. According to him, she has an unmatched ability to gather information, jokingly likening her to a spy.

Mi niko na wife... Ni CIA huko U.S. Mimi nadate madem wanaeza niprotect. Yule mkicheza na mimi sahi kananuka.

He further added that his girlfriend possesses impressive skills, including karate, which gives him confidence when walking beside her.

Yule CIA tushakubali we are in an open relationship. Juu sasa unajua mambo yake ni dangerous... Tunafanyanga video call usiku... Namwwambia babe am stressed today, send me something. Anatuma.

On marrying a woman in Kenya

When asked if he would consider marrying someone from Kenya, Butita explained his preference for a different arrangement.

The scriptwriter elaborated that his ultimate aspiration is to be a stay-at-home husband, cared for by a wealthy partner.

Mimi nioe Kenya? Naeza oa Mkenya lakini asikuwe Kenya. Goal yangu ni kuwa house husband, nataka dem billionaire mbaya... nakaa tu home, jioni anakam, napika, nafura kidogo, nabuyiwa vitu yaani.

Butita’s playful tone left many wondering whether his revelations were genuine or simply another example of his comedic brilliance.

No rush to marry

Transitioning to a more serious tone, Butita shared his thoughts on marriage, emphasising that timing is less important than choosing the right partner.

There is no right time to marry. Hakuna kuoa mapema ama late. Ni kuoa the right moment when it aligns. Also, don't marry at the right time. Marry right. Naeza oa leo, kesho, next week, next month, or two years or three years—it doesn't matter.

A message to critics

Addressing critics and fans pressuring him to settle down, Butita didn’t hold back. He jokingly said that if anyone is eager for him to marry, they should bring him a wife and also cater for her expenses.

Waendelee kusema. Mimi sijai kataa mniletee bibi lakini mleteni na budget ya kumlea. Kama nyinyi mtachunga wenu mleteni hata kesho. Lakini kama mnataka bibi mimi ntachunga, ngojeni nijitafutie wakati wangu.

Why Butita keeps his love life private

Butita also revealed the reason he keeps his girlfriend away from the public eye. In a previous interview in December 2024, he stated that his partner dislikes publicity and has no interest in being featured on his social media platforms.

I have a girlfriend. Do I look like I’m single? My girlfriend dislikes publicity. She doesn’t want me to post her.

When questioned about how she feels about his frequent interactions with other women for work, Butita explained that she is very understanding.