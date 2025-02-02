She cheated with multiple men - Tileh speaks on failed marriage, after a year of silent torture

Kenyan dancer and content creator Tileh Pacbro has sent social media into a frenzy after revealing that his Spansih ex-wife, Martina Glez, allegedly cheated with multiple men during their marriage.

Tileh's disclosure comes nearly a year after Martina publicly announced their separation in May 2024, describing it as a mutual decision.

A year of torture

Taking to his social media platforms, Tileh shared the emotional turmoil he endured since their separation, stating that he had chosen to remain silent to protect his family.

He revealed that his silence cost him job opportunities and subjected him to unfair judgement.

For a whole year, I have been silently taking punches, lost jobs (still do), called names and a lot more, including being judged by people who knew everything, all because I decided to be silent and protect my family.

He explained that his decision to finally speak out was driven by the need to clear his name and put the matter to rest.

Tileh Pacbro - My ex-wife cheated with multiple men

Tileh asserted that he had never been unfaithful during his marriage and that it was Martina's alleged extramarital affairs that led him to walk away.

I have never been unfaithful, never will, I did not break my family as it has been painted of me, as much as it is difficult to say this, I walked away after I found out that my ex-wife did in-fact engage in extramarital affairs with multiple men while we were married.



She probably had her own reasons, just not good enough to have me overlook that kind of boundary breach. I don't want that title anymore, I have suffered enough.

Netizens divided over Tileh's revelation

Following Tileh's revelation, netizens have expressed mixed reactions. A section of fans has sympathised with him, praising his courage for speaking out and highlighting the silent struggles many men face in relationships.

Others applauded his decision to prioritise his peace and move on.

However, not everyone was supportive of Tileh's decision to go public with the allegations. Some critics questioned the timing of his revelation, pointing out that Martina had recently launched her gym wear line and accusing Tileh of overshadowing her success.

Others suggested that Tileh should have continued to handle the matter privately, given that he and Martina are co-parenting their son peacefully.

New relationship and fresh start

Despite the backlash, Tileh maintained that he is in a happy and peaceful relationship and does not wish to dwell on his past with Martina.

I will be very clear and detailed as possible because I don't ever want to talk about my past relationship ever again. I am in a new relationship, happy and peaceful and it su*** to be dragged back every single time wen we have our own dreams we're already dedicating our time and efforts toward.