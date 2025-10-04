'Single Kiasi' Season 4 and 'Lazizi' unveiled in a dazzling night of stars & stories

Nairobi’s entertainment scene dazzled with star power and creative excellence on Thursday, October 2 during the official launch of Single Kiasi Season 4 on Showmax and the unveiling of Maisha Magic Plus’ brand-new drama, Lazizi.

The double celebration at Monaco Nairobi, opposite Village Market brought actors, producers, media personalities, and fans under one roof at the in a vibrant celebration of Kenyan storytelling, creative brilliance and evolving television landscape.

Sneak peek of Single Kiasi Season 4

Fashion met film and laughter met storytelling as those in attendance were treated to a sneak peek of Single Kiasi Season 4 which captures relatable experiences and daily struggles across several themes.

The audiences got a taste of what to expect from the new season of Single Kiasi that takes the thrill forward from where the previous season left.

Produced and directed by Grace Kahaki and Phil Bresson of Insignia Productions, Single Kiasi blends drama, romance and comedy in a perfect mix to address weighty themes while following the lives of three friends: Rebecca, Sintamei, and Mariah, as they navigate love, careers and friendship.

With a star-studded cast as well as rising stars, it is among the favourite local shows and has earned four Kalasha Awards nominations, in addition to emerging as the Best TV Drama in East Africa at the 2025 Zanzibar International Film Festival.

The show has grown to become one of Showmax’s most talked-about dramas, highlighting how much Kenyans have embraced locally produced content that tell daily realities of life with flair and authenticity.

Redefining contemporary drama with authentic storytelling

Lazizi was met with excitement and curiosity, marking yet another milestone in Kenya’s TV renaissance.

It was not just another TV premiere — it was a celebration of Kenyan creativity in full bloom and a continuation of a tradition of telling authentic, fresh and homegrown stories.

The homegrown telenovela explores power, politics, and buried secrets with a unique mix of drama, suspense and unexpected twists and turns that mirror life experiences that are relatable to audiences.

It follows the life of a sugarcane mogul with political ambitions whose past resurfaces, threatening to unravel his carefully polished image.

The cast features rising stars as well as seasoned actors and legends in the game, including Mwaniki Mageria, Jackie “Wilbroda” Nyaminde, Hellen Keli, Isaac Okoyo, Zandie Andika, Evelyne Gitonga, Vivian Nyawira and Joel Otukho who bring their respective characters to life.

From L to R: Mwaniki Mageria and Jackie 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde, lead cast members of Lazizi, during the official premiere of the show on Maisha Magic Plus.

As the night of double delight came to a close, it was clear that the two shows will not only redefine contemporary drama but also spark conversations and make it among fan-favourites.

Red carpet glamour and standout moments

The event was meticulously planned with each moment of the lively evening capturing the pride in the work of the cast, producers and the teams behind the two shows.

From L to R: Anne Wamoyo, Muthoni Gichu and Ian Mwangi during the official premiere of Lazizi

From red carpet arrivals, cast meet-and-greets, and behind-the-scenes smiles it was an evening of red-carpet moments, screenings, and reunions across the industry.