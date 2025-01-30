Sister of 'Makutano Junction' Actor Patrick Serro recounts late brother's final hours

The Kenyan film industry is in mourning following the death of Patrick Serro, a beloved actor best known for his role as Dr. Washington in the popular TV series ‘Makutano Junction’.



Serro passed away on January 25 after suffering from sudden chest pain at home.

Serro’s sister, Ascar Serro Ogombe, shared the devastating news on social media.

She described the harrowing events leading up to his passing, revealing that Patrick had visited a garage earlier in the day before returning home.



While relaxing and watching old videos of himself, he began experiencing sharp chest pain.

“After the death of our parents, over 30 years ago, you took charge where you have been our pillar being there for all of us. Yesterday, You left the garage and you went straight home. When you were relaxing watching your past videos you felt some sharp pain in the chest.

"On the way to the hospital at 4:50 PM, you sent me a message that you’re not feeling well. I rushed to the hospital later in the evening, where I received the news that you are no more,” Ascar wrote. She expressed her deep grief, adding, “Go well my brother Patrick Serro. Till we meet again.”

Remembering a mentor and friend

The news of Serro’s death also deeply impacted those who had worked closely with him throughout his career.



ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale took to social media to mourn the actor, recalling how Serro mentored him during his early days as a journalist at KBC.

Etale shared fond memories of working alongside Serro in the theatre world, particularly in productions by theatre legend Nzau Kalulu.

Patrick was a friend and a big brother. Even after I moved on to Royal Media Services, we kept contact with each other. It is hard to believe. But I know it is God’s will. May his soul RIP.

A heartfelt tribute from his daughter

Serro’s daughter also honoured him with an emotional tribute.

“Oh my father!!!!! I loved you till your last breath and you've loved me till your last breath. I am so so so so heartbroken daddy!” she wrote, expressing the deep bond they shared.



In her tribute, she mentioned how she never expected to sing a song to mourn him, and promised to carry on his legacy with pride.

I will try my very best to make your name proud. I will carry the Serro name with so much pride and nyathi!