Sky’s quiet TikTok change after Betty Bayo’s burial signalling a new chapter

Following the death of renowned gospel artist Betty Bayo, online attention has turned to her family as they navigate the period of grief and the changes that come with her demise.

In the heavy silence that followed her burial and ushered in a new chapter, a noticeable change was made on her daughter’s TikTok profile.

Sky Victor, her firstborn daughter with Victor Kanyari made changes to her TikTok account, updating her name to Sky from 254 Tash family and changing her username from TashFamily to sky_victor200.

The adjustments, though understated, appear to reflect a personal response to the loss and transition from the name that defined her presence on the platform all through her mum’s lifetime when the deceased was married to Hiram Gitau, popularly known as Tash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The small digital shift effected on Saturday, November 22 carried the weight of significant transition in her life, with her followers embracing her new digital identity.

Coming in the backdrop of conversations on who between Kanyari and Tash will assume custody of the two children, the profile update has since become a focal point in the broader conversation surrounding the family’s mourning and life after the singer’s death.

Bayo who succumbed to Leukemia while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital on November 10, 2025 was laid to rest in Mugumo last Thursday.

Sky Victor's digital presence: A window into youthful joy

Sky’s TikTok account has been a window into youthful joy growing up in the care of a famous mother, her step-father and with her biological father present in her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

File image of the late gospel singer Betty Bayo with her daughter Sky Victor

Content updated on the account reflected youthful energy and everyday teenage life in an age where social media preserves moments long after they pass.

With close to one million followers on TikTok at just 13 years of age, Sky is part of a new generation of digital natives shaping their own mini-worlds on the platform.

Her content captures the vibrant landscape of modern adolescence: expressive, spontaneous, and creative with an unfiltered sense of youthful wonder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of her videos center on day-to-day moments growing up in a home filled with love; playful skit, trying out new hairstyles, bonding with family friends, relatives and family.

Securing the future of Betty Bayo’s 2 children

Betty Bayo’s death plunged Kenya into a collective moment of mourning , with a powerful spirit of unity and compassion emerging amid the grief to honour the departed gospel minister.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta I among those who supported the family financially and requested for the names of the gospel singer’s two children so that their education could be sponsored through the Kenyatta Foundation.

File image of the late gospel singer Betty Bayo with her daughter Sky Victor and son Danny

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned businesswoman Sarah Mtalii also honoured Bayo by confirming that her ambassadorial deal with Virtuous Explorers will not be terminated.