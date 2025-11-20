How Betty Bayo's children, husband's tribute, Kanyari apology marked her farewell

Hiram Gitau gave a deeply emotional tribute during the burial of his wife, gospel singer Betty Bayo, where he spoke about the silence, pain and void left in their home since her death.

Addressing mourners, Gitau said the house now “echoes with a heavy, profound quiet” where his wife’s laughter once filled their lives. He described his grief as “a new raw footprint, a landscape of loss shaped entirely by your absence.”

He said losing his wife felt like losing the compass by which he navigated the world. “I find myself turning to share a thought with you only to find empty space. I reach for you in the night and find cold sheets,” he said.

Gitau remembered the small rituals of their marriage, shared glances over their children’s heads, late-night conversations and even simple skin-care routines together, saying these memories now “ache with intensity.”

Despite the heartbreak, he assured mourners that his greatest commitment now is to their children, Sky and Dani, whom he called their “living legacy” and “the most precious pieces” of their mother still on earth.

Hiram Gitau during Betty Bayo's funeral

“My commitment to our children is now the very axis of my life,” he said. He promised to respect their decisions, protect their hearts and ensure they never doubt that they are loved. “The love you poured into them will now flow through me, doubled in its intensity.”

Gitau also pledged to take care of his mother-in-law and maintain the strong family bonds Betty nurtured. He noted that she always united their families at Christmas, and he vowed that the tradition would not fade. “Sky and Dani will help me keep that bond alive,” he said.

He remembered that Betty’s birthday was just days away on 24 November, promising that her family would continue honouring her life every year.

In closing, Gitau said he was “shattered but not broken,” and thanked God for the years he shared with his wife. He told mourners that although it is hard to accept God’s will, perhaps “He did not want her to suffer in this cruel and unforgiving world.”

“Rest now, my beautiful wife,” he said. “Your watch has ended. Mine continues, fuelled by a love that not even death can dim. Watch over us until I can hold you again. Rest with the angels till we meet again.”

The tribute was followed by applause from mourners, including clergy, close friends and public figures who attended the emotional send-off.

Kanyari’s eulogy

Pastor Victor Kanyari also moved mourners to tears as he read a heartfelt tribute to the mother of his children.

The cleric reflected on their early relationship, their shared struggles, and the family they built before going their separate ways.

Kanyari said he first met Betty 13 years ago “in the middle of our daily Nairobi hustle,” describing her as a shy, ever-smiling young woman whose gentleness could calm even the busiest days.

He told mourners they connected instantly and, within weeks, struggled to imagine life apart.

He recalled their frequent visits, long conversations about dreams and ambitions, and their humble beginnings in the small, warm home where Betty lived.

“Even then, I could already see the big dream in your eyes,” he said.

Kanyari said their relationship progressed quickly and naturally. “I was looking for a wife, a companion, a partner and a dreamer,” he said.

Betty Bayo's funeral service

“Within months, we were already living as husband and wife.” The couple welcomed their first child soon after, a moment he said made life suddenly serious, as they stepped into parenthood together. They later became parents of two.

Reflecting on their children, he noted how much of Betty lives in them.

“I see your face in our daughter’s beauty and your spirit in her gentle way,” he said.

He added that their son carries his own boldness but also his mother’s warmth and humour.

Kanyari also apologised publicly for the hardships Betty endured during the controversies that surrounded their past.

“I’m truly sorry that my brand, my name and my drama put you through difficult moments,” he said. Despite the turbulence, he praised her for never poisoning their children’s hearts against him or denying them a father.

Betty Bayo's funeral service

He remembered moments when both of them trended online years ago, saying each had their own story to tell.

He admired her resilience, saying she overcame challenges with strength and even joked about how her brand grew bigger despite the scandals.

“Betty, you were a hardworking woman, a forgiving soul, a loving mother and a true friend,” he said. “You loved God with all your heart. You built your life with grace and raised our children with humility.”