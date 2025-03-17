Support & calls for repentance pour in as Mike Muchiri shares truth about his journey

I no longer wish to rush through life chasing illusions of worth. I choose to slow down. To hold the fleeting moments with both hands. To love with the entirety of my being. To laugh from the depths of my soul. To exist -not just as someone surviving, but as someone fully alive. I will keep meeting my shadows with compassion. I will stop living from old wounds and start creating from wholeness.



All of me-the hesitant, the bold, the broken, the healing, the unstoppable-is worthy of being seen. And if you are reading this, I hope you see yourself too. Because in the end, it was never about perfection. It was about truth. About making the little one proud and the elder one at peace.