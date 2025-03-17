Support & calls for repentance pour in as Mike Muchiri shares truth about his journey

Content creaor Mike Muchiri has opened up about his personal journey in an emotional post that has sparked conversations online.
The singer's revelations about self-discovery come amid speculation about his identity after he deleted all his social media content, leaving only a few pictures that sparked questions among fans.
Mike Muchiri's truth
Taking to Instagram, the content creator shared a reflection on his struggles, self-discovery, and acceptance.
Accompanied by a childhood photo, Muchiri’s words painted a picture of a man who has battled with his past, sought inner peace, and found the courage to embrace his truth.
There are only two people whose pride truly matters to me-the child I once was and the elder I will become. One, so hopeful, wondering if I will ever chase the dreams that made his heart race. The other, weathered and wise, hoping I made choices that gave him peace. For so long, I searched for the truth about life-only to realize that the truth was always inside me, waiting to be seen. The child I once was is still here. Still watching. Still waiting to see if I will be brave enough to chase the dreams I once believed in. That was the only truth I ever needed to face.
Muchiri shared that he has finally discovered his true self, met his inner being at his point of need, confronted his fears, and healed his wounds.
Facing myself in my rawest form was not gentle. I had to sit with the parts of me I once buried. The fears. The wounds. The patterns I repeated without question. The dreams I abandoned out of doubt. I did not meet them to fix them-I met them to understand them. And in that understanding, I found a quiet kind of love. I looked at my fears, my wounds, my patterns, my beliefs-the ones buried beneath the surface-and I said, I see you.
The post also detailed his journey of confronting fears, unlearning past wounds, and embracing healing.
I no longer wish to rush through life chasing illusions of worth. I choose to slow down. To hold the fleeting moments with both hands. To love with the entirety of my being. To laugh from the depths of my soul. To exist -not just as someone surviving, but as someone fully alive. I will keep meeting my shadows with compassion. I will stop living from old wounds and start creating from wholeness.
All of me-the hesitant, the bold, the broken, the healing, the unstoppable-is worthy of being seen. And if you are reading this, I hope you see yourself too. Because in the end, it was never about perfection. It was about truth. About making the little one proud and the elder one at peace.
Fans react with support and skepticism
Muchiri’s revelation was met with an overwhelming wave of support from his followers. Many praised his courage, highlighting how difficult it can be to be vulnerable in a public space.
Messages of love and encouragement flooded the comment section, with fans reminding the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 nominee that he is not alone in his journey.
Many followers resonated with his message of self-acceptance, stating that his words gave them the courage to reflect on their own lives.
Calls for repentance
While a majority of the reactions were positive, some took a different stance. A section of the audience seeemed confused while others responded with religious perspectives, urging him to seek spiritual guidance.
Some comments called for repentance, interpreting his post as a cry for redemption.
