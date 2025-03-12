Tanasha Donna makes bold decision after lip filler controversy

In April 2025, Kenyan singer and media personality Tanasha Donna caused a stir after undergoing a cosmetic procedure to enhance her lips.

The mother of one shared photos showcasing her noticeably fuller lips, which sparked intense reactions online.

While some admired her new look, many fans expressed concern, questioning whether the procedure had gone wrong.

Buzz around Tanasha’s lips

Tanasha first revealed her plumper lips through Snapchat, showing them from different angles. The images quickly spread across social media, with many fans feeling she had made a mistake by altering her natural beauty.

Controversial pastor-turned TikToker Victor Kanyari is one of the people who also weighed in, questioning why women choose to enhance their lips.

In response, the singer clarified that she had only undergone a temporary lip filler procedure, which was still in the healing process. S

She called out those criticising her without understanding the science behind cosmetic procedures.

Tanzanians plead with Tanasha to dissolve her lip filler

The reactions extended beyond Kenya in 2025, reaching neighbouring Tanzania, where she has a strong fanbase due to her past relationship with singer Diamond Platnumz.

One of the country's popular bloggers, Mange Kimambi, even offered unsolicited advice. She suggested that Tanasha use filters to hide her lips while waiting for them to return to normal.

Mange further reassured Tanasha that if the procedure involved only fillers and not surgery or fat transfer, she could easily reverse it.

Tanasha, you are one of the most beautiful women in East Africa. Actually kati ya wanawake wa Dai wote hakuna anaekupata kwa sura nzuri. Ulichofanya usoni kwako is not permanent damage, unaweza kudissolve hizo fillers zooote na ukarudi kama zamani. Usisubiri ziishe zenyewe, sometimes haziishi depending na metabolism ya mwili wako. Please go and dissolve them uanze upya. That’s if kama hukufanya lip surgery na kuweka fat transfer kwenye lips maana hiyo ni almost irreversible

Tanasha gives in to public pressure

Despite standing her ground initially, Tanasha eventually decided to reverse the procedure. In March 2025, she took to Instagram to announce that she would be dissolving the fillers.

"Okay! I will dissolve my lip fillers. You all won!" she wrote, signalling that she had finally given in to the overwhelming public opinion.

What are lip fillers?

Lip fillers are a cosmetic treatment where a dermal filler, usually made of hyaluronic acid, is injected into the lips to enhance volume, shape, and definition. The goal is to achieve a fuller, more youthful appearance.

According to Healthline, hyaluronic acid is a substance naturally found in the body. Fillers made from this material typically last between six to twelve months, depending on the individual’s metabolism and the type of filler used.

Potential side effects of lip fillers

While lip fillers are generally safe, they come with some possible side effects, which may appear within hours, days, or even weeks after the procedure. These include: bruising, itching, swelling, pain and tenderness, redness and rash.

In rare cases, more severe complications can occur, requiring medical attention.

One of the advantages of hyaluronic acid fillers is that they are reversible. If someone is unhappy with their results or experiences complications, the fillers can be dissolved using an enzyme called hyaluronidase.

Celebrities who have had lip fillers