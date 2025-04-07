Tanzanian socialite Nana Dollz tells all about relationship with Kasarani MP Karauri

Kasarani MP and SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri has found himself in the eye of a social media storm after being linked to Tanzanian socialite Nasma Hassan Athumani popuraly knonw as Nana Dollz.

The initial wave of speculation was sparked by photos showing Nana inside a lavish home alleged to belong to Karauri.

In the pictures, she is seen lounging in the MP’s living room. Online detectives were quick to compare backgrounds, furniture, and décor to previous images shared by the MP.

Adding fuel to the fire, videos later emerged showing Nana on what appeared to be romantic outings with Karauri.

Notably, a Valentine’s Day date earlier this year seemed to confirm the closeness between the two.

Nana Dollz speaks out

After days of speculation, Nana Dollz finally broke her silence in an interview with Tanzanian blogger Carrymastory.

She admitted to being in a relationship with Karauri, stressing that her involvement with him began when he was no longer in a relationship with his wife.

She denied being involved with multiple men and rejected claims that she was kept by Karauri or living in a house he shared with his wife.

According to her, Karauri was living alone when they began their relationship, and the house she posted from was his private residence where he stayed solo.

Sijajengewa nyumba na wanaume… Mimi sio mtu anayekuwa na wanaume wengi kwa wakati mmoja. Nina mwanaumme mmoja tu ambaye ni yule mbunge aliye posti. And kipindi tukukituab anaye yeye na mke wake hawakua pamoja. Alikuwa na mahusinao mengine ambayo si hata ya mke wake.



Hiyo issue ya yeye kutokuwa pamoja na mke wake si watu wengi walikuwa wanajua… Na ndo maana nilikuwa naiko free kuenda kwa nyumba amabya nilikuwa napost. Hiyo siyo nyumba yake anaishi na mke wake. Pale anakaa pekee yake na ndio maana nilikuwa free kupost.

My boyfriend is smart and sharp - Nana Dollz

Karauri, a former pilot and now a prominent businessman and politician, is generally seen as a composed, scandal-free figure.

That guy is an MP. Ni mtu ambaye watu wanamuamini. Na hanaga scandal anaishi tu maisha yake, so kuja kumweka kwenye posituon amabayo unatembea na mwanamake amabaye pia anatembea na waanaume wengine, is so absurd yaani hadi kila mtu ako overwhelmed. He advised me not to say anything because we owe no one any explanation but I have to say it. That’s not me.

But the socialite expressed frustration over how people tried to paint her as just another woman chasing fame and tainting her smart and sharp boyfriend’s name.

According to her, Karauri supports her monthly, but she is also financially independent, directing much of her income toward construction projects.

Tangu I met this man sijawahi kuw na mwanamume mwingine. Na hata kabala kukutana naye nilikwua tu na baba mtoto wangu tulikwua naye for three years. Tulipoachana naye ndio nikakutana na yeye. I’ve never met a smart and sharp guy like my boyfriend.



There is no way angekuwa na mimi hadi sasa tunaeleeka mwaka mmoja na nusu. Anaeza kuwa na mwanamke yeyote anayetaka. Us being together for this long shows he's not stupid... Mwanamume wangu kila mwezi ananipa hela ya matumizi. Lakini mimi ni mwanamke ambaye natumia zingine kwa sababu ya ujenzi.

Silence from Karauri and his wife

As the content went viral, the first-term MP’s private life became a trending topic across Kenyan and Tanzanian platforms.