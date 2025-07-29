ODM announces new strategy after review of broad-based deal with Ruto

In a dramatic reversal of his previous stance, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna today announced the party's unified and unequivocal support for its leader, Raila Odinga, to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The announcement came in an official statement following an ODM Central Committee meeting chaired by Odinga himself.

The resolution effectively ended a period of public and intense internal division over an MOU signed with President William Ruto’s UDA party .

ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Just weeks ago, Senator Sifuna had publicly declared the pact "dead," citing a lack of commitment from the government.

However, the statement released today from Chungwa House, titled paints a picture of a party now marching in lockstep.

Flanked by Odinga and other senior officials, Sifuna presented a declaration that commits the party to a path of cooperation.

The first and most crucial resolution states that the party "supports the position of Party Leader Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration to stabilise the country and create an enabling environment for Kenyans to address their concerns through democratic and constitutional means."

While the members arrived here with different viewpoints on many issues within the party and the country, the committee brokered an unbreakable unity of purpose in the party and a single-minded focus on ensuring that ODM continues to be a loyal servant of the people and the country, acting in the best interest of its supporters and the nation and committed to the agenda of national transformation and stability.

ODM's New Approach

To expedite this cooperation, the committee resolved to establish a technical team to work with UDA counterparts on implementing the 10-point agenda of the MOU.

The statement identified the previous absence of such a committee as "the missing link in the implementation of the document."

President William Ruto and Raila Odinga signing a political pact at KICC on March 7, 2025 with DP Kithure Kindiki and Senator Ledama Ole Kina standing in the background

Key areas of concern noted for implementation include the full NADCO report , protection of livelihoods, the right to peaceful assembly, and the fight against corruption.

The Central Committee also addressed several other key national and party issues:

County Revenue: While acknowledging the current allocation of Sh415 billion to counties as an improvement, the party will continue to push for a minimum of Sh450 billion previously proposed by Odinga.

Devolution: The party demanded the implementation of the unbundling of devolved functions and the release of requisite resources to the counties.

Youth Agenda: ODM supports calls for an inter-generational national conference to address issues affecting the nation's youth.

Party Reorganisation: The party will proceed with grassroots elections and a program for regeneration and internal strengthening.