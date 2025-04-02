The only thing that could end TikToker Prince Chaala and Miss Ell’s relationship

April 1st may be known for pranks and jokes, but for Kenyan YouTube couple Prince Chaala and Miss Ell, their appearance on Oga Obinna’s show turned into a full-blown online spectacle

The conversation, which touched on cultural restrictions, celibacy, and family expectations, quickly went viral.

But the real drama unfolded hours later when Miss Ell tearfully begged Obinna to delete the video.

Relationship built on culture and tradition

Prince Chaala, 24, and Miss Ell, 19, have been dating for two and a half years. On her last birthday, Chaala gifted her a car and Sh1 million, a gesture that caught the internet’s attention. However, it was their discussion about intimacy and tradition that really got people talking.

According to Chaala, his Cushite heritage has strict rules when it comes to relationships.

Our tribes as Cushites for you to have anything with a lady you need to marry her first. We Were just sleeping. We are two years into the relationship but nikiambiwanga ako na tatoo sijui wapi mi sijawahi ona. Akichange nguo I usually nampea time. The day That I'll marry her that's when i;ll break my virginity.

His dedication to cultural values left many in disbelief, especially when he admitted that he can’t marry Miss Ell until his elder sister is married, a tradition beyond his control.

We stay pure. Hujui mtu ametoka wapi mnafanya hizo vitu zenu kumbe alilaaniwa na watu wake anakuwachia alaana zake, unapata vitu zako haziendi vizuri.

‘If my parents say no, I’ll leave her’

Chaala also revealed that his relationship is not entirely in his hands. If his parents or community reject Miss Ell, he would have no choice but to walk away.

According to our people nimefanya kitu mbaya…. Even the dreads I have. But they always call me asking ‘Mbona umeoa gurale’? If today my arents, or the community come and say haamtaki nitamuacha. Kwa sababu if I don’t ntapata laana.

Despite these challenges, he praised Miss Ell for standing by him, recalling how she supported him before he had money.

“She’s caring, supportive, and respectful. Finding a woman like her is not easy,” he said.

Miss Ell, on the other hand, kept her response simple: “I love the way he loves me.”

His views on single mothers

Chaala also shared his thoughts on dating single mothers, making a statement that sparked online outrage.

It;s important kwa sababu kuna vitu huwezi ondokea. Kudate dame ak na mtoi sina shida nayo, napenda. But baby daddy akuwe amekufa Coz akiexist akikam kuona mtoi ni kama unamwekea tu chakula kwa sahani…. When baby daddy comes in ni kama unamchungia tu anytime unaeza gongewa.

Aftermath – Tears and drama

Just hours after the interview aired, drama erupted. A video surfaced showing Miss Ell in tears, pleading with Obinna to take the video down, claiming that people were attacking her online.

She was even willing to pay him to remove it, but Obinna refused. Instead, he advised Chaala to run from the relationship and suggested they both seek therapy.

But just when it seemed like things were falling apart, the couple bounced back with a defiant message.

They posted a video singing together, addressing Obinna directly and insisting that nothing could break them apart.