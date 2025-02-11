Gospel singer Eunice Njeri recently shared a heartfelt testimony about her long battle with fibroids, years of singleness, and how her journey of faith ultimately led to healing and motherhood.

The mother of one opened up during a church service, offering an inspiring message to those who may be facing similar struggles.

Years of singleness

Eunice candidly revealed that she remained single for many years despite being in good health and ready to settle down.

She admitted that at one point, she even questioned whether her seriousness about serving God was scaring away potential suitors.

Despite the challenges, Eunice chose to remain committed to her faith, even after feeling disillusioned by the church.

She confessed that she contemplated walking away but eventually returned, choosing to continue serving God wholeheartedly.

I was single for so many years. I got married at 38. Nothing was missing, everything was intact but there was nobody. One day I even considered maybe I was too serious but I was afraid of God's punishment.



I just wanted to run away from God, The church had shown me fire. Then one day I came back and old God, If you are God I will server you.

Struggles with fibroids

One of Eunice's most challenging battles was with severe fibroids, a condition that affected her life significantly.

For years, she struggled with heavy bleeding, which forced her to wear black clothes to avoid embarrassing accidents.

Despite medical concerns, Eunice remained hopeful for healing and motherhood. Her faith was tested, but she continued trusting God for a breakthrough.

Eunice's miracle finally came when she became pregnant. Doctors were astonished by the turn of events, as her condition made pregnancy highly unlikely.

I have been healed so God can heal you too. I had such big fibroid but I now have a child. Mimi mwenye nilikuwa na fibroids kubwa kubwa I ave a son siku hizi. I bled for many years, I used to wear black for years over fear of messing up.



When I got pregnant the doctors were perplexed. The doctors said it's like my child healed me. God can also heal you.

Eunice described her experience as a testament to God's healing power and encouraged others not to give up hope, regardless of their struggles.

End of 1st marriage & finding love again

In 2016, Eunice made headlines after tying the knot with US-based Kenyan Isaac Bukasa, also known as Izzo. However, the marriage was short-lived, as she called it off the same day.

"On the 27th Nov 2016, Isaac and I did go to the altar to get married, but at the end of that day, I realised one thing: I couldn’t do it. My heart was somewhere else. Probably in Africa doing what I do best,” she explained at the time.

Speaking in a past interview, Eunice admitted that her decision to get married was partly influenced by her health condition.

I was going with my heart at the time. I was very sick, bleeding a lot, and thought maybe I should get married. I had been saying no for 20 years, so I thought maybe it’s time to say yes.



And in that mix of being sick, being in the hospital and getting all these transfusions, I had a whole confusion time. Confusion made me rush into decisions I wouldn’t have made.

Despite the setback, Eunice found love again and privately remarried in 2021. She welcomed her son in 2024, a joy that she believes symbolises her journey of healing and restoration.

Lessons from Eunice Njeri's journey