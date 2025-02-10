International footballer Stephane Aziz Ki and Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto are gearing up for their highly anticipated wedding next week, just after Valentine's Day.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in January 2025, has unveiled an exciting three-day wedding programme set to take place in mid-February.

Their love story has captivated fans, with many expressing joy over the upcoming union. The wedding events are scheduled as follows: Mahari Day: February 15

Nikkah Ceremony : February 16

Celebration: February 19

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and romantic social media posts that had already sparked curiosity among their fans.

Love story blossoms

Rumours about Aziz Ki and Hamisa Mobetto's relationship first surfaced after they were spotted together on multiple occasions.

However, it was not until January 29, 2025, that the couple confirmed their romance by sharing intimate pictures and videos aboard a yacht.

Just a week after going public, the couple excitedly announced their wedding plans via a joint Instagram post, revealing the detailed schedule for their upcoming nuptials.

Hamisa Mobetto, a well-known businesswoman, and former partner of Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, is mother to two children.

Her fans are delighted to see her find love again and embark on this new chapter with Aziz Ki.

Who is Stephane Aziz Ki?

Born on 6 March 1996 in Ivory Coast, Stephane Aziz Ki is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Tanzania Premier League club Young Africans and represents the Burkina Faso national team.

He comes from Burkinabé descent, with his mother playing a crucial role in nurturing his football career.

Aziz Ki's football career

Aziz Ki’s love for football began at an early age. His late father reportedly named him after the Tunisian football legend Aziz Bouderbala, foreseeing his son's bright future in the sport.

After completing his first two years of high school, Aziz Ki chose to focus entirely on football, a decision his mother fully supported.

At just 17 years old, he moved to Spain to play for Rayo Vallecano before being transferred to another club. Notably, his mother has played an instrumental role in managing his career.

His career journey has seen him transfer between various clubs, including Omonia Nicosia FC, Nea Salamis, and Aris Limassol. In 2022, he joined Young Africans from ASEC Mimosas in a deal worth up to $150,000.

Key player in Tanzanian's Young Africans

Aziz Ki has since become a key player for Young Africans, contributing 21 goals and eight assists in the Premier League last season.

His impressive performance helped the club secure their third successive league title and reach the CAF Champions League quarter-final.

Despite a lucrative offer from Algerian club CR Belouizdad worth around $440,000 per year, Aziz Ki chose to renew his contract with Young Africans in July 2024 for two more years.

Aziz Ki has a daughter whom he always celebrates on her birthday. According to photos on his Instagram, she is a complete copy of him.

Fans celebrate upcoming union

The news of Aziz Ki and Hamisa Mobetto’s wedding has been met with widespread excitement across social media.

Fans have poured in messages of joy and congratulatory remarks, celebrating the union of the football star and the beloved Tanzanian socialite.

Interestingly, the announcement comes amid ongoing celebrations for another high-profile celebrity wedding between Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and Nigerian actress Priscilla Ojjo.