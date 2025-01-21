Well-known media personality Joyce Gituro recently delighted fans with an honest discussion about her personal life and family dynamics alongside her son, Jakes Nyanjom.

During an interview with Massawe Japanni on January 20, Joyce shared her thoughts on past relationships, future hopes, and qualities she value in a life partner.

Joyce Gituro reflects on her failed marriage

Joyce, who was previously married to Mr Gituro, is a proud mother of three: two sons and a daughter.

Although her marriage ended in divorce, she has dedicated herself to raising her children and ensuring they receive a top-quality education.

Speaking about her failed marriage, Joyce admitted that a lack of communication played a significant role in its breakdown. She reflected on how she withdrew from engaging with her ex-husband, a decision she now views as a mistake.

Nilivunja mawasiliano... Nilimnyamazia badala ya kuengance ndio tupte suluhisho. I dint come out as a reind yule wa kukuambia 'What is it, what is happening?' I din't make baba ya wtaoto wangu my friend. Nilishikwa na kiburi na nikakataa kudiscuss anything. Na unajua wanaume are not good communication.

Despite attempts to reconcile, the marriage was beyond repair. She revealed that while her ex-husband eventually wanted to address their problems, it was too late.

He tried, but by the time he was engaging, the damage had already been done. You know women we check out emotionally mapema sana. there was nothing I could do hear from him. I was tired and he was also tired.

The two maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their children, occasionally communicating about parenting matters

Qualities Jakes Nyanjom wants in a man for his mum

Although Joyce has been single for nearly 15 years, she remains open to finding love again. Her son, Jakes, has outlined four key qualities he believes any man pursuing his mother should have.

First, Jakes emphasised the importance of ambition. "My mum has set the bar. He should be doing better than her, two times over," he said.

If you are going to have a chance, to even sit down and have a conversation with Joyce Gituro, then trust me if you don't inspire her then just save you time.



Two, he should be willing to be patient coz we someone who is impatient. She's a hard cookie but itafika point mtaelwenana. Three, mtu tu anampenda sana anmpeleka out. Na mtu tu generally anabelive in God.

Joyce Gituro’s thoughts

Joyce echoed her son’s sentiments, adding her own preferences. She revealed that she is seeking someone between the ages of 48 and 58.

Staki mtu mzee sana, yule ambaye after a few years mimi ndio naekewa kiti pale... Lakini pia staki vijana. I want someone who is financially stable, who loves me, and is ready to travel.