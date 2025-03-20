Would you let your child die for Sh30M? Butita’s ‘Dielemma’ is a brutal reality check

I spend a lot of time on YouTube, and being a huge fan of Kenyan content, I’m always on the lookout for fresh, exciting productions. With more local filmmakers uploading their work on the platform, there’s never a dull moment.

So, when I came across ‘Dilemma’—yes, I know, the name itself is already giving!—on Eddie Butita’s channel, I was instantly drawn in.

Having loved 'A Nurse Toto', I was curious to see just how dilemmatic 'Dielemma' would be. At just about 30 minutes long, I figured it would be a quick, light watch. I was wrong.

I boarded the emotional rollercoaster, and in half an hour, I went from crying to laughing to getting angry, all within the single episode written and directed by Eddie Butita!

Strong start that grabs you instantly

Produced under SPM Africa Studios, ‘Dielemma’ opens with tension, setting the stage for a heartbreaking story. A reporter, played by Betty Kithinji, is at a crime scene, announcing that police are on site and investigations are ongoing.

The camera zooms in on forensic experts, one of whom is peering into a house. Something terrible has happened, but we don’t know what yet.

And then, the real action begins.

Meet the cast – Emotionally raw & perfectly matched

We are introduced to Hannah and Duncan, played by Jackie Matubia and Nick Ndeda. Their chemistry is undeniable and their struggles are painfully real.

The couple is drowning in financial troubles. They live in a well-furnished house, but it’s about to be auctioned.

Duncan has lost his job, and their baby is gravely ill and needs urgent surgery. The hospital won’t operate without Sh30 million. And like most struggling parents, they are desperate.

The frustration in Duncan’s voice when he points out that hospitals would rather watch people suffer as they struggle to raise funds—when they already have the solutions—is something many can relate to.

How Money changes people – The ultimate dilema

Jackie’s character, Hannah, suggests starting an online fundraiser. At first, Duncan is skeptical. What will people say? But when your child’s life is on the line, does public opinion even matter?

They go ahead with it, and miraculously raise Sh31 million overnight! But here’s where things take a dark turn.

Suddenly, Duncan starts thinking differently. If they use all the money to save their daughter, what next? They will still be broke, jobless, and struggling.

So, he comes up with an idea. What if they let Baby Lemma die? That way, they can keep the money and rebuild their lives.

At this point, I was furious. How does a father even think of such a thing? But that’s the power of money. It makes people do the unthinkable.

Twist no one saw coming

Just as Duncan and Hannah are about to abandon their baby and let fate take over, a woman named Diana (Faith Kibathi), appears.

Plot twist: She is the child’s biological mother!

She storms in, knocks out Hannah, grabs the baby, and locks the couple inside the very house where they had planned to let their daughter die from charcoal smoke. And just like that, their own evil plan turns against them. They don’t survive.

The story ends right where it began, with the crime scene investigation we saw at the start.

Outstanding performances that brought 'Dielemma' to life

The casting was spot-on, and according to Butita, he had Jackie and Nick in mind when writing the story.

We talked about this in 2023, and the right time came in 2025. I’m grateful they gave it their all despite their busy schedules.

Let’s talk about Nick Ndeda’s performance. This man delivered! His character went from loving father to desperate man to villain in just 30 minutes.

The way he cried? Raw. Real. Heartbreaking. You could feel his pain. But this is the bigger picture that Butita wanted to point out. Accountability!

Lack of closure, money can be tempting. We need to hear more stories of what happens after fundraisers. Sometimes, bad ideas come up.

Jackie Matubia, as always, was brilliant. Her facial expressions, her raw emotions, and her chemistry with Nick made the story even more believable.

The only scene that didn’t fully convince me is when Jackie Matubia woke up in bed with earrings and a watch. But hey, maybe she sleeps with them on.

The cinematography was clean, and the background music was on point. Bridgit Blue’s songs, 'Kesho', and 'Pumua' fit the theme so perfectly.

What ‘Dilemma’ mirrors

For a short film, Dilemma packs a powerful message. It mirrors real-life struggles: The high cost of healthcare, the temptation that comes with money, and the lengths desperate parents might go to when faced with impossible choices.

Even Eddie Butita admitted he was overwhelmed by the audience's response.

I have received a lot of feedback, there are parents who could not watch the film at once due to its emotional nature, let me just say I wanted to speak to people hearts and tell as story that connects

Should you watch Dielemma?

100% YES. This short film is raw, emotional, and brutally honest. It will make you laugh, cry, and question everything, all in under 30 minutes.