Zippy’s journey of love with Webston Kimani, barriers & what keeps the fire burning

Zippy Okoth’s publicised relationship with Webston Kimani has been packed with adventure, fun, romance and love all mixed and served on social media where it all begun.

The relationship was initially met with skepticism and speculation that it is a scripted publicity stunt to grow their respective brands and generate hype for her Foolish Forties show slated for next month.

Nonetheless, the relationship continues to thrive with Zippy lifting the lid on some little-known aspects in an interview with Jagero.

Breaking barriers

Reflecting on barriers broken by the relationship that appears to be thriving, Zippy noted that nothing has so far proved to be too strong to be broken by their relationship.

Zippy is ten years older than Kimani and she says it was never a concern as she finds him wiser than many older men.

This relationship has broken a lot of barriers, ethic barriers, age barriers, we have broken every barrier. The age difference is ten years only, but he is wiser than many older men in their forties he can hold and keep a serious conversation. Age was never a thing.

Facebook banter that gave rise to a relationship

It all began on Facebook where the two have a notable presence and engage their respective audiences with content, updates and experiences.

From a light-hearted banter after sharing her experience on a motorbike to connecting with Kimani and striking a friendship that soon took a romantic turn, Zippy’s is s tory that resembles few.

It was a joke, as I was writing that post, I was just writing a story, and to me, it did not mean anything and two days later, everybody was tagging me. Even when I was responding, I was like, write, am going to write, and we are never going to meet, and this story will die in my head. I never thought we would meet.

How Kimani won Zippy’ heart

According to Zippy, Kimani is authentic, real and genuine, a rare case of what you see is what you get in a world where many fake their lives and personalities only to be unmasked later on in the relationship.

I like how open he is with himself, he is not faking anything. Kim is not faking anything, he is not faking his life, he is not faking what he is or what he is not, he gives himself as he is, and I think I have fallen in love with that.

Kimani is also gentle and kind, something which Zippy finds attractive and is an intentional planner who has helped her overcome some of her fears in life in a relationship that has been filled with adventure.

He has enabled me to face some of my fears, fear of heights, travelling and adventuring in the world, he leads me into paths. I allow myself to be led by him because he is gentle and kind. The other reason why I love my man is that he plans.

Zippy has in the past shared her experiences in her marriage that ended up in a divorce.