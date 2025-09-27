5 Kenyan journalists behind life-changing initiatives

Inspired by lived experiences or the environment around them, a number of Kenyan media stars are leaving a mark in their communities.

Their impact extends beyond the screen and the airwaves with life-changing initiatives.

Here are some notable media personalities and how they are empowering communities and addressing social issues to make life better.

How Billy Miya is transforming lives

Many know Billy Miya as an accomplished and talented journalist who has worked with some of the leading radio stations in the country.

He is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Miya Foundation which seeks to provide sustainable access to decent education, shelter and future to thousands of needy children.

In addition to providing basic necessities, such as food and clothes, the foundation strives to ensure that children do not miss school due to lack of basic learning amenities such as stationeries and sanitary supplies.

Founded with a vision bigger than donations to children in need, the organisation has a goal of building safe houses across the country,

It is founded by donations from well-wishers, with the media star also relying on his networks to make life better for communities in need.

Stephen Letoo's impact beyond the screens

Apart from leaving his mark in the media, Letoo who is a Senior Political Affairs Journalist is driving sustainable empowerment in his community and addressing social issues through his Stephen Letoo foundation.

The foundation has made its impact through sports sponsorship, education and empowerment of communities in need.

Partnering with organisations and well-wishers, the entity offers scholarships to children from needy backgrounds.

Through his public profile, Letoo often addresses social issues around men and leads the Men’s Conference — a platform that holds annual or periodic conferences for men and addresses issues like the wellbeing of the boy child, leadership, emotional/mental health challenges among men, social expectations among others.

Rashid Abdalla & the foundation for lasting legacy

The Citizen TV supersat who is also a successful businessman is laying a solid foundation for a lasting legacy through his Rashid Abdalla Foundation that is impacting lives in Kwale county and beyond.

Apart from providing basic supplies including food and non-food items to communities in need, the foundation partners with other organisations to sponsor free medical camps and water projects.

It also supports sports, providing much-needed facelift to existing sports grounds in addition to sponsoring grassroot tournaments and teams.

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan commissioning a water project

The foundation has improved sanitation facilities in schools in Kwale, including the construction of a new block of latrines at Waa primary school with the support of partner organisations.

Gladys Mungai

The celebrated media personality marked her birthday in 2021 in style by launching her foundation aimed at advocating for Mental Health and youth mentorship.

Aware of the struggled that women and the youth face, the foundation focuses on mental health related issues (awareness, counselling and treatment) for this particular group while also acting as an avenue for her to give back to the society.

Mukami Wambora

Mukami Wambora is not just a passionate voice in African sports and an accomplished media star.

She is the founder of Uko Sawa, a mental health initiative established to demystify mental health, reduce stigma and provide affordable support.