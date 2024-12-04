5 safer alternatives to smoking backed by science

#FeatureByTRH

Smoking remains one of the leading causes of preventable deaths worldwide, but experts are highlighting safer alternatives that could revolutionize tobacco harm reduction.

Example of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) products;

Patches: Worn on the skin, releasing nicotine gradually throughout the day.

Gum: Chewed to deliver nicotine through the oral lining.

Lozenges: Dissolve in the mouth, providing a steady nicotine dose.

Sprays: Quick-acting, often used nasally or orally to curb cravings.

Inhalers: Mimic the hand-to-mouth motion of smoking, offering a psychological and physiological substitute.

These alternatives are offering hope to millions of smokers seeking to quit.

According to Dr. Michael Kariuki, NRT products are safe, with no evidence linking them to lung, gastrointestinal, or oral cancer.

NRT provides smokers with a pathway to reduce harm while improving their chances of quitting.

The transformative potential of NRT was a key highlight of the fourth edition of the Harm Reduction Exchange, held in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 27, 2024.

Themed “Enabling Innovation in Harm Reduction through Science-Led Regulation and Policymaking,” the event brought together leading public health experts, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to discuss the future of harm reduction in Africa.

Speakers included renowned experts like Dr. Vivian Manyeki, Dr. Mohammed S. Eltaweel, Prof. Karl Fagerström, and Joseph Magero, who shed light on the importance of integrating harm reduction into health policies.

They called for evidence-based policymaking to regulate harmful products while promoting safer alternatives.

Regional Perspectives on Tobacco Control

During the event, participants explored the varied regulatory landscapes across African nations. Kenya has made significant strides through its Tobacco Control Act of 2007, which distinguishes between combustible and non-combustible products.

In contrast, Nigeria’s tobacco control framework focuses primarily on general tobacco products, lacking provisions for non-combustible alternatives.

Meanwhile, Ghana has taken a stricter stance by banning non-tobacco harm-reducing products like shisha.

“While some nations align their measures with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), others face resource constraints that limit effective regulation.

“High income countries often have sophisticated frameworks, while low- and middle-income countries struggle to regulate novel nicotine products,” said Wilson Box, Executive Director of the Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network.

The Role of Harm Reduction in Public Health

Harm reduction strategies extend beyond tobacco to address other substances such as alcohol and opioids.

Dr. Vivian Manyeki, a public health expert based in Kenya, explained that these approaches aim to minimise negative health, social, and legal impacts.

“Governments must strengthen tobacco control laws while integrating harm reduction strategies. This includes directing taxes collected from tobacco products toward public health programs and increasing access to harm reduction tools,” she said.

Dr. Mohammed S. Eltaweel shared Egypt’s success in adopting harm reduction measures, including regulated alternatives to cigarettes and treatments like buprenorphine for opioid addiction.

The Media’s Role in Driving Change

The event also emphasised the critical role of the media in raising awareness about harm reduction strategies and promoting safer alternatives like NRT.

By fostering public dialogue, journalists can help bridge the gap between policymakers and the public, ultimately driving the adoption of innovative solutions.

The 2024 Harm Reduction Exchange underscored the urgent need for science-driven policies to save lives and reduce public health burdens.

As African countries continue to grapple with the challenges of substance use and regulation, evidence-based strategies like NRT provide a viable pathway toward healthier communities.

Through collaboration, education, and innovation, stakeholders are working to create a future where safer alternatives to smoking are accessible to all, offering hope to millions across the continent.