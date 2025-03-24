Hair has long been a defining feature of personal style, evolving from strict cultural expectations to a space of creative expression.

There was a time when long hair, braids, or intricate styles were considered a woman’s domain, but history tells us otherwise.

Our ancestors, both men and women, wore their hair with pride—length, volume, and artistry were key to their identity. Today, the modern man is embracing that legacy, experimenting with different looks unapologetically.

Fancy Makadia’s husband is a perfect example of someone who wears his hair like an accessory, effortlessly switching between styles that suit his mood and personality.

1.Bantu knots

This hairstyle is a playful and stylish take on Bantu knots, a traditional African hairstyle with deep cultural roots. The hair is sectioned into multiple parts and twisted into small, rounded knots.

For Fayrouz, the knots are slightly undone, giving them a more relaxed, natural feel rather than a tight, structured finish.

The combination of well-groomed facial hair and the tropical-print shirt adds to the effortless cool aesthetic, making this a standout style choice for anyone looking to embrace their natural texture while keeping it fun and expressive.

2. Front Afro

Fayrouz’s hair in this look is a full, well-shaped Afro. It has a natural, soft texture with a rounded shape that frames his face perfectly.

The cut is clean, with neatly trimmed edges, giving it a polished but effortless feel. It’s a classic style that shows off his natural hair while keeping it simple and stylish.

3. Cornrows

Fayrouz’s hair in this look is styled into neat, small cornrows that run towards the back of his head. The braids are evenly spaced and well-done, creating a clean and structured look.

This style gives a relaxed yet polished vibe, complementing his overall aesthetic. It's a timeless and effortless way to keep the hair neat while adding a touch of personality.

4. Free dreadlocks

Fayrouz’s hair in this look is styled into long, thin dreadlocks that fall naturally over his shoulders. Some locks hang loosely in front, framing his face, while the rest flow down his back.

This look is a great inspiration for fans who love smart and stylish outfits. His neat dreadlocks give him a cool and confident vibe.

The maroon shirt and black trousers make a perfect match, creating a sharp and classy look.

5. Pulled-back dreadlocks

His hair is styled in neat, short dreadlocks pulled back into a half-up, half-down look, giving a clean yet effortlessly cool appearance.

The braids at the top are tightly woven, adding a structured feel, while the loose dreads at the back soften the style.

This polished but relaxed hairstyle perfectly complements his outfit—a silky, cream-colored shirt with subtle patterns. The warm tones of his outfit and the soft lighting enhance the refined yet laid-back aesthetic.

6. Low fade

This is a classic low fade with a textured top, likely a short afro or a neatly trimmed natural curl pattern.

The hair is well-maintained, with a sharp hairline that adds a clean and structured look. It’s a versatile and timeless style that can inspire the audience to embrace simplicity while still looking fresh and put-together.

This cut works for anyone looking for a balance between low-maintenance and stylish, making it perfect for both casual and professional settings.

Fayrouz’s hairstyles reflect his versatility and style. From neatly braided cornrows to a simple, well-groomed cut, each look suits different moods and occasions.