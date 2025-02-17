9 Bible characters that lived like Kenyan comrades

In Kenya, university students, fondly called comrades, are known for their resilience, creativity in survival, and unwavering determination to navigate the struggles of campus life.

The comrade life is a mixture of financial struggles, activism, friendships, and navigating relationships while making the most of limited resources.

Interestingly, when you examine the Bible, some characters seem to have lived lives that mirror what comrades go through today.

Here’s a look at biblical figures who, in one way or another, embodied the essence of a true comrade:

Jesus – The Ultimate Comrade

A comrade’s life is often about stretching resources, and Jesus was no stranger to that.

In Matthew 14:13-21, he fed 5,000 people with just five loaves of bread and two fish—an act that would earn him legendary status in a campus hostel where food runs out before the semester ends.

Additionally, Jesus fasted for 40 days and 40 nights (Matthew 4:2), an endurance test that echoes how comrades survive long days waiting for their Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) funds.

His ability to thrive despite such conditions makes him the perfect representation of a resilient comrade. .

Jacob – The Guy Who Worked Hard for Love

Jacob’s story in Genesis 29 is one that many university students can relate to, especially when it comes to relationships.

He fell in love with Rachel and worked for seven years to earn her hand in marriage. However, he was deceived and had to work another seven years to finally marry her.

In campus settings, some students invest years of their lives pursuing someone, only to be met with unexpected heartbreak, betrayals, or friend-zoning .

Jacob’s patience and perseverance would make him the comrade who never gives up on love.

David – The Fourth Year Who Stole Another Comrade’s Girlfriend

Every campus has that one big man on campus—charismatic, influential, and admired by many. In biblical terms, that was David. He started as a shepherd boy from humble beginnings but quickly rose to power, just like a comrade who levels up from a struggling fresher to a respected fourth-year with influence.

In 2 Samuel 11, David, despite having everything—success, admiration, and status—coveted another man's woman, Bathsheba, who was already taken by his loyal soldier, Uriah. Instead of respecting boundaries, he went ahead and took her for himself, then orchestrated Uriah’s death to cover up his actions.

This mirrors that fourth-year comrade who, instead of finding his own catch, eyes the fresher already dating a first-year student, using his experience, money, and influence to win her over .

Jonah – The Guy Who Tried to Escape Responsibilities

In Jonah 1, we see a man who ran away from his responsibilities when God instructed him to go to Nineveh.

Instead of facing his duties, Jonah boarded a ship to Tarshish and ended up being swallowed by a great fish, where he remained for three days and three nights.

This mirrors the classic comrade who tries to dodge exams, avoid assignments, or procrastinate on important deadlines—only to later find themselves in a worse situation, like being caught cheating or having to repeat a course.

Jonah's story is a reminder that no matter how hard one tries to escape responsibilities, reality always catches up.

Judas Iscariot – The Friend Who Sold Out for a Quick Fix

Judas’ betrayal of Jesus for thirty pieces of silver (Matthew 26:14-16) highlights the struggles of financial desperation .

Many comrades, when faced with financial difficulties, are often tempted to make questionable decisions for quick money.

While most students wouldn't go as far as selling out a friend for cash, the principle remains the same—financial hardship sometimes leads people to make regrettable choices.

Judas' story is a cautionary tale about prioritizing short-term gains over long-term values.

Elijah – The Comrade Who Survived on Miracles

Elijah, like many university students, experienced seasons of extreme scarcity.

In 1 Kings 17:6, God sent ravens to feed him with bread and meat while he was hiding from King Ahab.

Later, during a famine, a widow in Zarephath sustained him with flour and oil that miraculously never ran out (1 Kings 17:8-16).

This is reminiscent of how comrades find ways to stretch meals— surviving on the simplest of foods or relying on friends , well-wishers, or even campus food programs when times are tough.

The Prodigal Son – The Student Who Wasted His HELB

In Luke 15:11-32, Jesus tells the story of a young man who demanded his inheritance early, only to waste it on reckless living.

When he finally ran out of money, he was forced to live in extreme poverty, even eating with pigs, before returning home in shame.

This is the typical scenario of students who receive their HELB loans at the beginning of the semester, splurge on luxuries, only to be left struggling for food and rent by mid-semester.

The prodigal son’s return serves as a lesson that sometimes, after making financial mistakes, one must humble themselves and find a way to recover.

Samson – The Strong Guy Who Lost It All to Love

Samson’s story (Judges 16) is one of strength, arrogance, and tragic downfall. He was blessed with incredible power but allowed his love for Delilah to be his weakness.

Delilah betrayed him by cutting his hair, leading to his capture and loss of strength.

In university settings, many comrades lose focus due to toxic relationships, manipulative partners, or distractions that cost them their studies and opportunities.

Samson’s story teaches the importance of self-discipline and not letting external influences derail one's future.

Ruth – The Loyal Friend Who Understood the Power of Networking

In Ruth 1:16, Ruth makes a profound decision to stick with her mother-in-law, Naomi, saying, "Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay."

Eventually, through her loyalty and determination, she meets Boaz, who provides for her and changes her life.

This mirrors the comrade who understands the value of networking and seizing opportunities . Many students navigate campus life by forming strategic friendships and connections that later open doors for jobs, mentorship, and career growth.

The comrade's life is one of perseverance, hustle, and survival, and these Bible characters demonstrate that struggles and triumphs have always been part of human history.