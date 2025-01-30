Hard truths Khalif Kairo should learn from Ken Mijungu's 14-year car business

Journalist and businessman Ken Mijungu has chimed in on the legal troubles facing city-based car dealer Joseph Kairo Wambui, popularly known as Khalif Kairo, offering him advice on handling finances and business operations.

Kairo was rearrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday, January 28, 2025, shortly after attending a court session at the Milimani Law Courts.

He had appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina for the mention of one of his numerous fraud cases.

Through his lawyer, Davidson Makau, Kairo requested the release of his passport to facilitate his travel to the United States for a seven-day fundraiser.

However, the prosecution opposed the request, insisting that he must provide detailed travel plans before a decision could be made.

Moments after leaving the courtroom, Kairo was intercepted by detectives, placed in a police vehicle.

Ken Mijungu’s advice to Kairo

Drawing from his 14 years of experience in the car business, Mijungu offered Kairo some advice, stressing the importance of financial discipline and prudent money management.

Sometimes it's okay to accept you are down, you have lost, so that you can refocus your energy on what you have been trying to build.

He criticised Kairo’s handling of customer payments, stating that a lack of maturity in managing finances had led to his troubles.



According to Mijungu, the executive car business demands financial discipline, as customer payments must be managed carefully to avoid falling into a financial crisis.

This is controversial, but you are not mature enough to handle money and finances and other people's monies.



That money can be sweet and very enticing, because you receive two million today, five million tomorrow, so there’s that temptation. It gets to a point money is not coming in as expected, and you get into this quagmire.

Mijungu also discouraged Kairo from seeking donations from the public, arguing that it would only create more problems.

Asking Kenyans to donate—to what end? Do they have stakes in your business? Crowdfunding is just going to put you in more trouble because then they start getting entitled.

Mijungu speaks about Kairo’s lifestyle and public image

Mijungu suggested that Kairo’s public displays of wealth may have contributed to his current situation, leading clients to pursue him aggressively over failed deals.

The only problem, Khalif, you had—you spoke too much, you did too much, you showed too much. That’s why even those guys who gave you money are after you. Flying business class, flying all over the globe, and it’s coming out that you didn’t deliver.

He urged Kairo to reconsider his business strategy and avoid seeking financial aid from the public, warning that crowdfunding could create even more complications.

Bro, this is from one brother to another—reset, restart afresh. Asking Kenyans to donate—to what end? Are they donating their hard-earned money to rescue you?



Do they have stakes in your business? Crowdfunding, asking Kenyans to rescue you, is just going to put you in more trouble because then they start getting entitled.