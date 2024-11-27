Security guard gets new permanent job after beating odds to earn degree

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has praised Claire Juma, a former security guard who recently graduated with a degree in Education from Kibabii University, for her remarkable journey of resilience and determination.

Speaking during her visit to his office on Tuesday, Speaker Wetangula described Claire’s story as a testament to the power of vision and hard work.

"It reminds us all that no human is limited and that with hard work and focus, anyone can achieve their dreams," he said.

Claire Juma secures new job

Claire has already secured a job as a secondary school teacher, and, courtesy of the speaker, the TSC has agreed to absorb her on a permanent basis .

Accompanied by her area Member of Parliament John Chikati, Claire received accolades for defying the odds to achieve her dream.

The Speaker highlighted her success as an example of how education can serve as an equaliser in society.

He further said education is a tool that levels the playing field and empowers individuals to rise above their circumstances, adding that her story is a beacon of hope for anyone facing obstacles in their pursuit of knowledge.

Claire’s journey began with what many view as a humble role, but her dedication and clear vision propelled her toward a brighter future.

Wetangula lauded her unwavering resolve, emphasising that her determination is a powerful motivator for others.

“Claire has proven that taking up humble jobs with dedication and a clear goal can open doors to greater opportunities,” he stated.

Wetangula expressed confidence that as she embarks on her career, her resilience and focus will distinguish her and drive her success.

Wetangula's message to the youth

Addressing the youth, the Speaker urged them to draw inspiration from Claire’s story.

He described her journey as a powerful reminder that education is not just a gateway to empowerment but a transformative force for individuals, families, and communities.