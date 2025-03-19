7 times Rachel Ruto’s style impressed fashion critics

Over the years, Rachel Ruto has kept her style elegant, modest, and effortlessly classy. Whether she’s attending national celebrations, welcoming world leaders, or making public appearances, her fashion choices always spark conversations.

While many of her looks have been praised, not every outfit has been a hit. A few have left critics unimpressed

One thing stands out in her looks though—her love for golden tones. From subtle embroidery to bold statement pieces, gold seems to be her signature touch. Maybe it’s just her colour, because every time she wears it, it sits on her so well.

Here’s a look at some of her most celebrated outfits that fashion critics have praised.

Full-length cream gown

Rachel Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony outfit in September, 2022 was all about elegance. She wore a full-length cream gown adorned with intricate red and gold floral patterns, giving it a regal and timeless feel.

The structured bodice featured a peplum-style waist, adding a touch of modern flair while accentuating her silhouette.

The gown had long sleeves with slightly flared cuffs. The high neckline, complete with a subtle draped detail, brought a polished look. She paired the dress with a matching red clutch and classic heels, tying the entire ensemble together seamlessly.

Ivory-coloured skirt suit

Rachel Ruto’s look for the official State House handover was the perfect blend of elegance and professionalism. She wore an ivory-coloured skirt suit, and a fitted blazer featuring a structured silhouette

She paired the suit with a floral blouse in soft pink and white tones, and completed the look with black pointed-toe high heels.

Her minimal jewellery and neatly styled hair allowed the ensemble to shine, making it a perfect choice for such a historic and symbolic occasion.

Stylish 2-piece suit

Rachel Ruto wore a stylish two-piece suit in cream and deep brown tones. The outfit featured a fitted blazer with a structured cut, adorned with an abstract print that blended both colours seamlessly.

She paired it with a matching knee-length skirt that followed the same pattern, creating a coordinated and polished look.

For accessories, she kept it elegant with a simple gold necklace and a brooch pinned to her blazer. Her dark brown pointed-toe heels complemented the outfit

The outfit featured a structured top with a wide collar and flared sleeves. She paired it with a matching skirt that had a mermaid-style flare at the bottom.

For accessories, she carried a blue clutch bag that complemented her outfit and wore blue heels to complete the look.

READ ALSO: How Rachel Ruto scored among top 10 most decent first ladies in Africa

Green lace gown

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, during Jamhuri Day celebrations, Rachel Ruto wore an elegant green lace dress with gold embellishments.

The long-sleeved gown featured a layered chevron pattern and sheer details on the arms. She completed the look with matching green heels and a stylish silver handbag.

Vibrant blue Kitenge

In October 2023, Rachel Ruto wore a vibrant blue kitenge outfit while welcoming King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Kenya during their official state visit.

The event marked the beginning of t he royal couple’s four-day tour , which focused on strengthening Kenya-UK relations and acknowledging historical ties.

The outfit featured a structured top with a wide collar and flared sleeves. She paired it with a matching skirt that had a mermaid-style flare at the bottom.

READ ALSO: Rachel Ruto reveals how she teamed up with Ruto to solve crisis through divine intervention

For accessories, she carried a blue clutch bag that complemented her outfit and wore blue heels to complete the look.

Stylish pantsuit

In this picture, Rachel Ruto is wearing a cream and gold pantsuit with a soft pattern. She paired it with a light blue top and nude heels.

She kept her accessories simple with a pearl necklace and stud earrings. Her short natural hair and bright smile make the look even more elegant. The outfit is smart and stylish, perfect for a formal but relaxed occasion.