Degrees without jobs: What’s behind Kenya’s Gen Z dilemma?

Picture this: you’re a young Kenyan with a fresh degree, a burning ambition, and the drive to make a difference.

You’ve worked hard, maybe even had to overcome some serious odds, like limited resources, long commutes, or juggling multiple jobs just to get through school. You’ve done everything you’re told to do. But then… the job market says “Not so fast.”

Kenya’s Gen Z is facing a reality that no one really talks about: The job market is broken. While we’re constantly told we are the future, the harsh truth is, the future is looking less clear these days.

Every year, over a million young people enter the job market, many of them armed with degrees, diplomas, and dreams of better lives.



Yet, over half of fresh graduates don’t succeed in finding occupation relevant to their studies. But why are we struggling so much to find employment if we have all the necessary qualification?

A skills mismatch

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s almost an ironic paradox in Kenya today: by the time that Kenyans are getting more educated, companies and employers care increasingly less about the value of the degree but prioritise experience and niche skills that young graduates don’t have an opportunity to obtain unless given a chance.

This means many graduates are told their qualifications just don’t match what employers want.

In fact, whether it’s technical skills or soft skills, there’s often a disconnect between what’s taught in university and what the job market demands.

As a result, those who do find work right after graduation often end up in roles that don’t match their level of education or expertise, effectively lowering their expected career growth and salary.

Foreign contractors

ADVERTISEMENT

When major infrastructure projects arrive, the top technical roles increasingly go overseas. In our country, foreign contractors often bring their own crews rather than fully tapping local talent.

On the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project, for instance, the Chinese contractor employed 4,954 Chinese nationals in various expert and technical roles, while only about 1,600 Kenyans held similar positions.

This means Kenyan graduates find themselves sidelined or relegated to support work, and the feeling of being passed over in your own home can be demoralizing.

Adding to the frustration are some documented allegations of discriminatory workplace culture like in the case of construction firm China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC), accused of keeping Kenyans in junior roles despite qualifications or experience, and of separating facilities between Chinese and Kenyan staff.

But imagine being an ambitious hardworking Kenyan seeing all your foreign colleagues grab leading seats, while you and your compatriots wait on the sideline: it’s not just missed opportunities, it’s a hit to identity, aspirations and pride.

ADVERTISEMENT

Less opportunities

Kenya’s job market is tightening for reasons that go beyond just the number of graduates. Older generations are staying in the workforce longer , delaying retirement because of rising living costs, limited pensions, and more.

It’s not that they’re taking our jobs, it’s that many simply can’t yet afford to stop working. At the same time, slow economic growth, technology and tighter budgets have companies offering less new positions in both public and private sectors.

The result is a bottleneck that leaves less room for us: a growing number of young Kenyans, educated job seekers trying to squeeze into a shrinking space.

The hustle

ADVERTISEMENT

For many, the uncertainty of finding work has become an everyday reality. The pressure to stay productive, pursue side hustles, or take on short-term gigs is intense.

While some find creative ways to adapt amid instability, others struggle to cope and stress extends beyond individual frustration.



Youth unemployment is not only an economic challenge but also a social one, affecting patterns of behaviour and community wellbeing.

The way forward requires more than job creation alone. Kenya must ensure that academic training translates into employable skills, while employers should give youth a chance and policies prioritise local expertise. A country that invests in its young people is investing in its own continuity. Without inclusion, progress risks becoming temporary; a structure built on borrowed time and a debt that none of us can afford to pay.

Editors note: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of Pulse as its publisher.

#FeatureByMuhammad Iftekhar