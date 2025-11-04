Here are the 5 EABL brands taking part in 'It's A Wrap'

East African Breweries PLC (EABL) has officially kicked off its annual festive season campaign, It’s A Wrap.
Every year, the campaign serves as a tribute to the achievements and milestones of the year as Kenyans toast to the spirit of progress and togetherness.
The campaign was unveiled on October 31, 2025, in Nairobi, and brings together a strong portfolio of EABL’s leading brands under a unified festive message, encouraging consumers to celebrate life’s moments.
In 2025, It’s A Wrap will features a total of five of EABL’s premier brands at the fore. They are:
Johnnie Walker (Black, Gold, Blue)
The Singleton
Don Julio
Gordon’s London Dry Gin
Smirnoff
Mark Mugisha, Marketing & Innovations Director at EABL, described the campaign as more than just a promotional effort.
It’s A Wrap is more than a campaign, it’s a story of creativity, collaboration and resilience. It is our way of saying thank you to everyone who showed up, stood tall and stayed inspired. No matter how the year has gone, there’s always something worth celebrating.
The launch event itself embodied the campaign's celebratory and optimistic tone, featuring immersive brand experiences, live music, and engaging conversations, with guests raising a toast to the year’s accomplishments. It brought together EABL staff, trade partners, media, influencers, and brand collaborators for an evening of reflection and celebration.
The campaign reaffirms EABL’s commitment to creativity, innovation, and responsible enjoyment.
This article is published in partnership with EABL.