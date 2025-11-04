Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the 5 EABL brands taking part in 'It's A Wrap'

04 November 2025 at 18:23
The campaign reaffirms EABL’s commitment to creativity, innovation, and responsible enjoyment during the 2025 festive season.
Sensational music duo known for their Afro-pop music with an influence of rap and poetry, Vijana Barubaru entertain the audience at EABL Microbrewery.
Sensational music duo known for their Afro-pop music with an influence of rap and poetry, Vijana Barubaru entertain the audience at EABL Microbrewery.

East African Breweries PLC (EABL) has officially kicked off its annual festive season campaign, It’s A Wrap.

Every year, the campaign serves as a tribute to the achievements and milestones of the year as Kenyans toast to the spirit of progress and togetherness.

The campaign was unveiled on October 31, 2025, in Nairobi, and brings together a strong portfolio of EABL’s leading brands under a unified festive message, encouraging consumers to celebrate life’s moments.

Edward Kimathi- Head of Emerging Business, Jean Okech - Head of Marketing, Spirits portfolio, Mark Mugisha - Marketing and Innovations Director Kirtan Kamath- Head of Customer Marketing

Edward Kimathi- Head of Emerging Business, Jean Okech - Head of Marketing, Spirits portfolio, Mark Mugisha - Marketing and Innovations Director Kirtan Kamath- Head of Customer Marketing

Recommended For You

In 2025, It’s A Wrap will features a total of five of EABL’s premier brands at the fore. They are:

  • Johnnie Walker (Black, Gold, Blue)

  • The Singleton

  • Don Julio

  • Gordon’s London Dry Gin

  • Smirnoff

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Mugisha, Marketing & Innovations Director at EABL, described the campaign as more than just a promotional effort.

It’s A Wrap is more than a campaign, it’s a story of creativity, collaboration and resilience. It is our way of saying thank you to everyone who showed up, stood tall and stayed inspired. No matter how the year has gone, there’s always something worth celebrating.

Sensational music duo known for their Afro-pop music with an influence of rap and poetry, Vijana Barubaru entertain the audience in attendance at EABL Microbrewery.

Sensational music duo known for their Afro-pop music with an influence of rap and poetry, Vijana Barubaru entertain the audience in attendance at EABL Microbrewery.

The launch event itself embodied the campaign's celebratory and optimistic tone, featuring immersive brand experiences, live music, and engaging conversations, with guests raising a toast to the year’s accomplishments. It brought together EABL staff, trade partners, media, influencers, and brand collaborators for an evening of reflection and celebration.

The campaign reaffirms EABL’s commitment to creativity, innovation, and responsible enjoyment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article is published in partnership with EABL.

Update meEABL

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.