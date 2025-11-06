Details of Kileleshwa apartment behind Azziad’s legal showdown with sacco

Kenyan influencer and media personality Azziad Nasenya has taken a savings and credit society to court over what she terms an illegal attempt to auction her Kileleshwa apartment, valued at more than Sh20 million.

The case, filed before the Commercial Court in Nairobi, pits Nasenya against Qona Deposit Taking Savings and Credit Society, which she accuses of breaching a loan agreement and unlawfully planning to sell her property.

Details of the property

The property in question is a modern twin-tower apartment development in Kileleshwa, sitting between the Lavington and Kilimani suburbs.

Listings and project briefs describe a 17-floor complex of roughly 99 units, with two high-speed lifts serving each block.

Apartments are large family-sized layouts: four-bedroom (about 265 sqm) and five-bedroom (about 320 sqm), most of them all-ensuite and paired with a domestic staff quarter (DSQ).

Internal finishes include separate living and dining areas, floor-to-ceiling windows, generous balconies off the lounge and master, walk-in closets, wooden flooring in bedrooms, and fitted kitchens with a pantry and laundry space.

Several listings also mention upgraded master bathrooms with a bathtub and shower cubicle.

Shared amenities target an upscale, family market: a residents’ swimming pool, a fully-equipped gym/health club, landscaped garden spaces, and a children’s play area.

The development also features a borehole and full back-up generator, while building services and security typically include two lifts per block, intercom access, 24/7 CCTV, electric perimeter fencing and ample parking (often two slots per unit plus visitors’ bays).

At the Heart of the Dispute

According to a report by The Standard, Nasenya had taken a Sh21 million loan from the Sacco , using her Kileleshwa apartment as collateral.

However, after falling behind on repayment, the Sacco allegedly moved to recover the amount by listing the property for auction.

In her affidavit, Nasenya claims the Sacco acted unfairly, saying she had already resumed payments and cleared a significant portion of the arrears.

She argues that the planned auction was rushed and illegal, as the financial institution had already begun recovering funds through her savings account.

By September 2025, she had reportedly cleared Sh4.2 million out of Sh5.1 million in arrears.

Despite this, the Sacco allegedly went ahead and advertised the property for auction on October 8, as announced in the Daily Nation on September 24, 2025.

Azziad’s Response

The influencer says she was “shocked” to learn of the advert, insisting that she was never served with a statutory notice or demand letter for repayment.

Nasenya also accuses the Sacco of misleading the public by advertising the apartment as a three-bedroom house instead of a four-bedroom home, which she says would undervalue the property and cause her financial loss.

Through her lawyer, Nasenya is seeking an order to bar the Sacco from proceeding with the sale of the apartment until her case is fully heard and determined. She maintains that the credit society broke their repayment agreement and acted in bad faith.