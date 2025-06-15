Celebrities who lost incredible dads over the last 1 year & Father’s Day tributes

The world marked Father’s Day on June 15 with heartwarming messages of appreciation to fathers and father figures dominating social media.

For some, the day was significantly different as it marked the first time that they were commemorating the it after the death of their beloved fathers who left a lasting impact and influence in their lives.

They chose to honour the incredible fathers and the legacy their left, their lasting influence and contributions the strong foundation they established for their children, including the values that they imparted.

Actress Jackie Matubia who was marking her first Father’s Day without her dad pud her heart out in an emotional message in which she admitted that the day will never be the same without her loving dad writing:

Father’s Day will never be the same again but what gives me peace is knowing you are with the one you loved the most and literally dancing and singing...

The mother of two lost her dad earlier this month and shared news of his death on June 9, 2025.

Eric honours Fred Omondi in Father’s Day tribute

This year’s Father’s Day coincided with one year since comedian Eric Omondi lost his brother Fred Omondi.

Eric honoured his brother with a tribute in which he hailed him as a legend, fondly calling him “Baba Yao (their father)”.

The late Fred Omondi.

“Today marks exactly one year since we lost a LEGEND. We will make you proud. Tomorrow is a better day. I choose to celebrate you this Father’s Day, Juu wewe ni Baba Yao,”

Fred died in a road accident along Kangundo Road when a motorbike he was riding as a pillion passenger rammed into a vehicle heading in the opposite direction, killing him on the spot.

Julie Gichuru

Media personality Julie Gichuru lost her beloved father Farooq Asif Butt in February 2025.

At the time of his death, Julie eulogised her father as a gentleman and a great father who imparted values in her, raising a strong woman who continues to leave a positive mark in Kenya and beyond.

An officer and a gentleman has rested. My father, Farooq Asif Butt, Lt Col (Ret) has rested. It is an honour to be your daughter. Thank you for consciously and deliberately nurturing me into a strong woman. Thank you for your love and your care. I honour you.

Ezekiel Mutua

Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) lost his incredible father in November 2024.

The deceased mentored and raised Mutua in a family that was rooted in Christianity and imparted values that the MCSK boss holds dear to date.

File image of MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua with his father who passed on last year

This was the first Father’s Day that Mutua marked after the death of his dad who he described as a great friend in his touching tribute.

“Such evenings will be no more, but in everything, we give thanks and cherish the fond memories. I have lost a great friend. Go well, dad” Mutua wrote at the time.

Mummie Francie

Mummie Francie lost her dad Vitalis Nyongesa Wafula in July 2024 after a brave battle with cancer.

"RIP Dad Nothing prepares you, Loosing A Parent cuts deep🥺," wrote the TikTok influencer in a post that conveyed the depth of her loss.