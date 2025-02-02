Media personality Julie Gichuru is mourning following the death of her father Farooq Asif Butt.

Gichuru paid glowing tributes to her father, appreciating him for nurturing her into the strong woman that she is today and for the love he provided.

She professed her love for him and celebrated his legacy in a heartwarming post that also captured her grief.

Gichuru shared his legacy and history documented over the years in priceless photos and summarised in her post that shed some light into the life that the deceased lived, the love he had for his family and the values he inculcated in them.

An officer and a gentleman has rested. My father, Farooq Asif Butt, Lt Col (Ret) has rested. It is an honour to be your daughter. Thank you for consciously and deliberately nurturing me into a strong woman. Thank you for your love and your care. I honour you.

Service to Kenya & the continent

She also noted that he served Kenya and Africa with commitment and dedication, making bold choices anchored in principles and courageously stood by them.

You lived a life of considered and unconventional choices - your choices boldly made. You loved and served Kenya — and Africa — fiercely, with commitment and dedication. You stood on your principles — unflinching, courageously. Your blood runs so strong in my veins - warm, loving, caring, and incredibly fierce when necessary.

The media personality noted that she takes comfort in the knowledge that they will be together again. May our loved ones on the other side welcome you with great love, pomp and ceremony, and may you feel the joy of that reunion, even as we grieve our loss here on earth. Kwaheri ya kuonana afande 🫡.

My heart will take some take comfort in the knowledge that we shall be together again.

May our loved ones on the other side welcome you with great love, pomp and ceremony, and may you feel the joy of that reunion, even as we grieve our loss here on earth. Kwaheri ya kuonana afande 🫡. My heart will take some take comfort in the knowledge that we shall be together again.

Condolences stream in

The comments section of the post was flooded with condolence messages as netizens condoled with the renowned media personality.

Wahukagwi: Oh babe 🫂🫂🫂 im so sorry for your loss. May Dads soul rest in eternal peace 🕊️🙏🏾

Terryannechebet: My deepest condolences Julie. ❤️🕊️

Suzannaowiyo: My heartfelt condolences Julie

Pinkyghelani: Deepest condolences Julie

Capitalfmkenya: Our condolences, may he rest well.🕊️