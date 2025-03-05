Deodorant or antiperspirant: Which one do public transport users need?

If you use public transport frequently, you know how uncomfortable it can get—crowded spaces, high temperatures, and the struggle to stay fresh.

Many people rely on deodorants and antiperspirants to control body odour, but did you know they serve different purposes?

Understanding the difference can help you make the right choice and keep you feeling fresh throughout the day.

How deodorants work

Deodorants are designed to combat body odour by targeting the bacteria that cause unpleasant smells.

When sweat mixes with bacteria on the skin, it creates an odour, but deodorants contain antimicrobial agents that kill these bacteria.

Most deodorants also have fragrances that mask any remaining smells, leaving you feeling fresh.

However, deodorants do not stop sweating. They allow your body to sweat naturally while only controlling the smell. This makes them ideal for people who do not sweat excessively but want to avoid odour.

How antiperspirants work

Antiperspirants take things a step further by reducing the amount of sweat your body produces.

They contain aluminium-based compounds that block sweat glands, temporarily preventing perspiration. Less sweat means less moisture for bacteria to feed on, which helps control odour as well.

Antiperspirants are perfect for individuals who sweat a lot and want to stay dry throughout the day.

However, some people experience skin irritation from certain formulas, and some products may leave white marks on clothing.

Which one is best for public transport users?

If you’re a matatu commuter, you need a product that can keep up with long hours, changing temperatures, and crowded conditions. Your choice depends on your needs: If you sweat a lot, an antiperspirant is your best option to keep your underarms dry.

If you just need to control odour, a deodorant will work without blocking sweat.

For all-day freshness, consider a combination of both—a deodorant-antiperspirant formula.

Tips to stay fresh in public transport