Dorcas Rigathi achieves another milestone in her spiritual journey of faith & impact

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the spouse of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has achieved another milestone in her spiritual journey following her ordination on Saturday, November 15, 2025.
Reverend Rigathi was ordained a Reverend in a colourful ceremony, expanding her role within Kenya’s faith community.
Her transition from pastor to reverend is a mark of respect and cements her place among Kenya’s prominent faith voices with growing influence.
Surrounded by clergy, family, and congregants, her ordination ceremony celebrated her long-standing dedication to service and the deepening of her mission-driven work.
Rigathi Gachagua praises Dorcas’ journey of faith & impact
Her spouse who is also the Democracy for the Citizens party leader celebrated her journey of faith, recounting how he has witnessed the same through her life.
I stand with profound joy to honour my wife on this sacred occasion of her ordination. From the earliest days, I have witnessed her unwavering dedication to the word of God. Our household was privileged to be among the first to receive her ministry, and I have witnessed first-hand the care, humility, and passion with which she has carried out her calling to serve others.
Not only in her sermons but also through the life she has led as a committed disciple, teacher, and shepherd within our family and inner community. Her ministry has been a beacon of hope and compassion, reaching those who have often been overlooked by society: widows, orphans, people living with disabilities, and particularly the boy child
Dorcas Rigathi's transformative programs & boychild empowerment
Reverend Gachagua has been a vocal advocate for vulnerable groups in Kenya and a dedicated champion of boychild empowerment with several transformative programs.
She is the brains behind transformative programmes aimed at restoring dignity, economic independence, and social inclusion among vulnerable groups in the country
She has championed the rehabilitation of boys and men struggling with drug addiction, provided safe spaces for street families, and advanced campaigns targeting mental health awareness.