How to maintain dyed hair and prevent colour fading

Whether you’ve gone for a bold transformation with a vibrant red or a subtle change with warm highlights, the real work begins after you leave the salon.

Dyed hair requires a specific care routine to preserve its vibrancy, prevent dullness, and avoid premature fading.

Unfortunately, factors such as frequent washing, harsh products, heat styling, UV exposure, and even chlorine from swimming pools can quickly strip away that gorgeous colour you spent hours and money perfecting.

With the right techniques and products, you can keep your colour looking fresh and radiant for much longer. Below are essential tips to help you care for colour-treated hair and keep fading at bay.

Use sulphate-free shampoo

One of the most important changes to make in your hair care routine after dyeing your hair is switching to a sulphate-free shampoo.

Sulphates, commonly found in many commercial shampoos, are foaming agents that strip away dirt and oil—but they also remove colour molecules from the hair shaft. For colour-treated hair, this leads to faster fading and increased dryness.

Instead, opt for shampoos that are labelled "sulphate-free" or "safe for colour-treated hair". These shampoos gently cleanse your hair without compromising its colour or moisture.

Wash hair with cold or lukewarm water

While a steamy hot shower might feel relaxing, it is not ideal for dyed hair. Hot water opens up the hair cuticle, which allows colour to escape more easily.

When washing colour-treated hair, use lukewarm or cold water instead. Cooler temperatures help to keep the cuticle sealed, preventing colour molecules from washing out and adding a natural shine to your hair.

Finishing your wash with a cold rinse is a simple yet effective technique to seal in colour.

Deep condition regularly

Hair dyeing can make your hair more porous, which means it absorbs and loses moisture—and colour—more quickly.

This is why deep conditioning should be a key part of your maintenance routine. A weekly deep conditioning treatment helps restore lost moisture, strengthens hair fibres, and smooths the cuticle, keeping your colour looking shiny and vibrant.

Look for deep conditioners specifically formulated for colour-treated hair. Ingredients like argan oil, shea butter, and hydrolysed keratin can help restore strength and hydration.

Protect hair from the sun and chlorine

Exposure to the sun and chlorinated water can wreak havoc on coloured hair. UV rays break down dye molecules, especially in shades like red, blonde and pastel, causing the colour to fade or turn brassy.

Chlorine, found in swimming pools, strips away natural oils and dye, often leaving blonde hair with a greenish tint and darker colours looking dull.

To protect your hair outdoors, wear a wide-brimmed hat or use a UV-protective spray specifically designed for hair.

Before swimming, saturate your hair with clean water and apply a leave-in conditioner or oil to create a protective barrier.

After swimming, rinse your hair thoroughly with fresh water and follow up with a moisturising conditioner.

Avoid frequent colouring

While it might be tempting to refresh your colour every few weeks, over-processing your hair can lead to serious damage.

Each time you dye your hair, especially with permanent or lightening products, you weaken the hair’s structure.

Instead of applying colour from root to tip every time, consider touching up only the roots or using colour-depositing conditioners and glosses in between appointments.

Glosses and colour-refresh masks are excellent for reviving faded tones and adding shine without causing damage.

Get regular trims

Although trims don’t directly influence how well your hair holds colour, they play a crucial role in keeping your hair healthy overall.

Split ends and breakage make your hair look frizzy and dull, which can detract from the brilliance of your colour. Regular trims every 6–8 weeks help remove damaged ends and keep your hair looking neat and vibrant.

Conclusion

Maintaining dyed hair doesn’t have to be complicated, but it does require commitment and the right care habits.

By using gentle, colour-safe products, avoiding excessive heat and sun exposure, and nourishing your hair regularly, you can enjoy long-lasting, luminous colour that looks as good as the day you left the salon.