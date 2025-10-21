Pulse logo
From fedora to puffer jackets - Raila's unmistakable fashion signature

21 October 2025 at 16:02
Raila's style was an extension of his personality, steady, timeless, and confident.
The late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
The passing of Raila Amolo Odinga marks the departure of one of Africa’s most formidable political figures.

Yet, beyond his immense political gravitas, he leaves behind a legacy of an effortlessly distinctive and impactful personal style.

Often a fusion of powerful formality and relaxed pan-African flair, Odinga's fashion choices were a visual dialogue with the Kenyan public and the world.

His wardrobe, meticulously selected for every occasion, wasn't just clothing; it was a sartorial shorthand for his political journey and a consistent expression of his personality.

The iconic hat

No discussion of Odinga's style is complete without his signature headwear.

The hat, typically a fedora or a variation of a straw or felt brimmed hat in shades of white, cream, or light tan, was his most recognisable accessory.

This accessory transcended mere fashion, becoming a powerful political prop.

Its significance was cemented in his final farewell, where his daughter, Winnie Odinga, symbolically presented it to his wife, Dr. Ida Odinga, a gesture that underscored the continuation of his legacy.

Versatile suiting and his two-pieces

While he could effortlessly don a crisp, conventional suit, Odinga often favoured more relaxed, yet structured, two-piece ensembles, moving fluidly between formal and African-inspired aesthetics.

  • The safari suit: A staple in his later years, Odinga popularised the monochromatic, two-piece suit with a button-up shirt collar, four pockets, and a Mandarin or standing collar

    These suits, often in solid colours like navy blue, dark green, or grey, offered a blend of formality, comfort, and an unmistakable sense of African sophistication. This look was perfect for both global travels and local rallies.

  • Traditional and pan-African wear: For more formal African engagements, he often embraced rich, woven fabrics in traditional, flowing silhouettes often topped with a matching kufi cap or a patterned fedora, paying tribute to Pan-African solidarity.

Shirts, jackets, and the colour palette

Odinga's upper garments demonstrated a strategic use of colour and layering. His shirts ranged from classic light blue or white button-downs to shirts in solid, vibrant colours like the bright orange favoured by his political party.

He was also unafraid of bold patterns, such as the elaborate navy and gold Baroque-style print shirt seen in one of the images, paired with dark trousers and noise-cancelling headphones while travelling a stylish moment of off-duty opulence.

His love for jackets and vests was evident, particularly the quilted, puffer vest worn over a button-down shirt.

This choice offered practicality and a modern, sporty edge to his look, perfect for open-air political meetings and cooler weather.

Footwear and timepieces

Even when keeping his overall look casual, Odinga maintained a polished edge with his accessories.

His footwear choices generally leaned towards comfort and practicality for his dynamic life on the campaign trail, including smart sneakers that paired well with his relaxed suits, and well-polished black or brown leather dress shoes for more formal appearances.

Finally, his choice of timepiece subtly communicated his status.

Raila Odinga's fashion sense was a masterclass in politically conscious dressing, a powerful, evolving statement that will long be remembered alongside his political achievements.

